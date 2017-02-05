Sal Paradise

SmokeyTA wrote: I would agree that our youth structures and the way we bring players through doesnt maximize their potential in the creative aspects of the game. To much focus on winning, too much focus on one out, too much focus on giving it to the big lad from far too young an age.



What i would disagree with is that in absolute terms modern players arent as good as players of previous years. I think a team of modern players would blow a team of 20-30 years ago off the park, it wouldnt even be competitive. Its all very well looking at players of yesteryear and thinking how much they could improve with modern training and conditioning techniques, but these things arent spread evenly, not everyone would improve that drastically.



Id even argue that if you were to transpose modern rules, training, conditioning etc on players of 20/30 years ago, you wouldnt see all the same big names come to the fore.



Really top players of yester year would be top players now given modern conditioning etc. because what made them top players i.e. talent, skill level, desire, mental toughness would still exist. The likes of Ellery, Reilly, Lewis, Murphy, Kenny and Pearce would be outstanding players in any generation - no substitute for real class.



You could flip and say that a number of players from today that haven't made the most of their talents because of lack of professionalism could've been bigger stars back in the day.



That's just sport at the end of day, all evolve whether good or bad. Football for example, how many classic aerial number 9's from yesteryear would struggle in today's environment where they aren't as in fashion? "The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."



I think that is a huge assumption, the game is massively different now and what is needed from players has changed. Things evolve.



Sal Paradise wrote: Really top players of yester year would be top players now given modern conditioning etc. because what made them top players i.e. talent, skill level, desire, mental toughness would still exist. The likes of Ellery, Reilly, Lewis, Murphy, Kenny and Pearce would be outstanding players in any generation - no substitute for real class.

None of those players you mention above had 'evolved' into the physical, full time, professional superman specimens of today. Wally Lewis, Brett Kenny and Ellery Hanley would have looked bang ordinary in comparison to the likes of Sinny, Mags and Lilley. Malcolm Reilly and his beer and cig diet would have got smashed by conditioned athletes like Kirke or Achurch and the sports science modernity of the Implexus Gymnasium.



None of those players you mention above had 'evolved' into the physical, full time, professional superman specimens of today. Wally Lewis, Brett Kenny and Ellery Hanley would have looked bang ordinary in comparison to the likes of Sinny, Mags and Lilley. Malcolm Reilly and his beer and cig diet would have got smashed by conditioned athletes like Kirke or Achurch and the sports science modernity of the Implexus Gymnasium.

Just be thankful that the game has evolved into the product it has since 1996. It was structureless rubbish before that and best forgotten.



None of those players you mention above had 'evolved' into the physical, full time, professional superman specimens of today. Wally Lewis, Brett Kenny and Ellery Hanley would have looked bang ordinary in comparison to the likes of Sinny, Mags and Lilley. Malcolm Reilly and his beer and cig diet would have got smashed by conditioned athletes like Kirke or Achurch and the sports science modernity of the Implexus Gymnasium.

Just be thankful that the game has evolved into the product it has since 1996. It was structureless rubbish before that and best forgotten.



Just be thankful that the game has evolved into the product it has since 1996. It was structureless rubbish before that and best forgotten.

Its not only those players, but everyone they played against as well. Hanley was one of the first to embrace sports science and conditioning, he was incredibly professional in his preparation and the results spoke for themselves. But what Hanley was doing in the 80's wouldnt pass muster in the championship these days. Would he improve further with modern training techniques etc, certainly, would he be able to stay as physically far ahead of everyone else as he was? probably not.



Even in a competition like SL which probably isnt at the level it should be, its still a game of tiny percentages and those 1% and 2% differences teams and players have looked for over the last 20-30 years add up to a pretty big difference in speed, stamina, strength, power and not everyone can find those extra 1% and 2%s. Naturally now those players who can't find those improvements are filtered out, who knows if specific players of yesteryear would be able to find them?



Lilley is also a good example, 30 years ago Lilleys lack of pace wouldnt be noticeable, now it may be fatal to his career.



Its not only those players, but everyone they played against as well. Hanley was one of the first to embrace sports science and conditioning, he was incredibly professional in his preparation and the results spoke for themselves. But what Hanley was doing in the 80's wouldnt pass muster in the championship these days. Would he improve further with modern training techniques etc, certainly, would he be able to stay as physically far ahead of everyone else as he was? probably not.

Even in a competition like SL which probably isnt at the level it should be, its still a game of tiny percentages and those 1% and 2% differences teams and players have looked for over the last 20-30 years add up to a pretty big difference in speed, stamina, strength, power and not everyone can find those extra 1% and 2%s. Naturally now those players who can't find those improvements are filtered out, who knows if specific players of yesteryear would be able to find them?

Lilley is also a good example, 30 years ago Lilleys lack of pace wouldnt be noticeable, now it may be fatal to his career.

There is also the fact that the game has simply changed, things that were prominent 30years ago arent as important now, things that were less important are now integral. Even if we accepted that these stars of yesteryear could have made that physical improvement and still had the advantages on other players they had then, and even if we accept they are just fundamentally better than the modern cohort, are the skills they excelled in the skills needed in the modern game?



None of those players you mention above had 'evolved' into the physical, full time, professional superman specimens of today. Wally Lewis, Brett Kenny and Ellery Hanley would have looked bang ordinary in comparison to the likes of Sinny, Mags and Lilley. Malcolm Reilly and his beer and cig diet would have got smashed by conditioned athletes like Kirke or Achurch and the sports science modernity of the Implexus Gymnasium.

Just be thankful that the game has evolved into the product it has since 1996. It was structureless rubbish before that and best forgotten.



Just be thankful that the game has evolved into the product it has since 1996. It was structureless rubbish before that and best forgotten.



Why has trolling become so damn vital to you that you've become incapable of sensible debate? In your obsessive need to try and ridicule others you're only succeeding in making yourself look silly.



What is even the point of this discussion? The greats were great and their eras and that was good enough. No one knows if they'd be great now but who cares? The chances are that their natural talent would have been coached out of them for the structure of the modern game. But I'd much rather see a Hanley, Schofield, Edwards, Lewis or Reilly play the game with flair and vision. Something which today's highly conditioned athletes seem to be missing RHINO-MARK

I don't think for one minute the top class Legends of yester-year would struggle in the modern era their natural talent & flair would shine in any era imo.

Malcolm Reilly and his beer and cig diet would have got smashed by conditioned athletes like Kirke or Achurch .



He'd have been fine for 10-15 minutes or so which, playing under 60s/70s standards of refereeing, would have been plenty long enough to require the services of the stretcher bearers. They might well have been required even given post-millennium reffing.

If he played a full 80 in the modern game with his 60s/70s fitness levels I think it'd be him on the stretcher. And not as a result of the tackling by Achurch and Kirke either.



And before you start, I'm NOT claiming they are/were his superiors in terms of playing ability

He'd have been fine for 10-15 minutes or so which, playing under 60s/70s standards of refereeing, would have been plenty long enough to require the services of the stretcher bearers. They might well have been required even given post-millennium reffing.

If he played a full 80 in the modern game with his 60s/70s fitness levels I think it'd be him on the stretcher. And not as a result of the tackling by Achurch and Kirke either.

And before you start, I'm NOT claiming they are/were his superiors in terms of playing ability

Reilly would feature in my all time GB line up of players I've seen in action.



