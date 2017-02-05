WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

 
Post a reply

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 4:40 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14964
Location: On the road
SmokeyTA wrote:
I would agree that our youth structures and the way we bring players through doesnt maximize their potential in the creative aspects of the game. To much focus on winning, too much focus on one out, too much focus on giving it to the big lad from far too young an age.

What i would disagree with is that in absolute terms modern players arent as good as players of previous years. I think a team of modern players would blow a team of 20-30 years ago off the park, it wouldnt even be competitive. Its all very well looking at players of yesteryear and thinking how much they could improve with modern training and conditioning techniques, but these things arent spread evenly, not everyone would improve that drastically.

Id even argue that if you were to transpose modern rules, training, conditioning etc on players of 20/30 years ago, you wouldnt see all the same big names come to the fore.


Really top players of yester year would be top players now given modern conditioning etc. because what made them top players i.e. talent, skill level, desire, mental toughness would still exist. The likes of Ellery, Reilly, Lewis, Murphy, Kenny and Pearce would be outstanding players in any generation - no substitute for real class.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 5:07 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9340
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
You could flip and say that a number of players from today that haven't made the most of their talents because of lack of professionalism could've been bigger stars back in the day.

That's just sport at the end of day, all evolve whether good or bad. Football for example, how many classic aerial number 9's from yesteryear would struggle in today's environment where they aren't as in fashion?
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 5:19 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22110
Sal Paradise wrote:
Really top players of yester year would be top players now given modern conditioning etc. because what made them top players i.e. talent, skill level, desire, mental toughness would still exist. The likes of Ellery, Reilly, Lewis, Murphy, Kenny and Pearce would be outstanding players in any generation - no substitute for real class.
I think that is a huge assumption, the game is massively different now and what is needed from players has changed. Things evolve.
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:57 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4759
Sal Paradise wrote:
Really top players of yester year would be top players now given modern conditioning etc. because what made them top players i.e. talent, skill level, desire, mental toughness would still exist. The likes of Ellery, Reilly, Lewis, Murphy, Kenny and Pearce would be outstanding players in any generation - no substitute for real class.

None of those players you mention above had 'evolved' into the physical, full time, professional superman specimens of today. Wally Lewis, Brett Kenny and Ellery Hanley would have looked bang ordinary in comparison to the likes of Sinny, Mags and Lilley. Malcolm Reilly and his beer and cig diet would have got smashed by conditioned athletes like Kirke or Achurch and the sports science modernity of the Implexus Gymnasium.

Just be thankful that the game has evolved into the product it has since 1996. It was structureless rubbish before that and best forgotten.

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:43 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22110
William Eve wrote:
None of those players you mention above had 'evolved' into the physical, full time, professional superman specimens of today. Wally Lewis, Brett Kenny and Ellery Hanley would have looked bang ordinary in comparison to the likes of Sinny, Mags and Lilley. Malcolm Reilly and his beer and cig diet would have got smashed by conditioned athletes like Kirke or Achurch and the sports science modernity of the Implexus Gymnasium.

Just be thankful that the game has evolved into the product it has since 1996. It was structureless rubbish before that and best forgotten.

Its not only those players, but everyone they played against as well. Hanley was one of the first to embrace sports science and conditioning, he was incredibly professional in his preparation and the results spoke for themselves. But what Hanley was doing in the 80's wouldnt pass muster in the championship these days. Would he improve further with modern training techniques etc, certainly, would he be able to stay as physically far ahead of everyone else as he was? probably not.

Even in a competition like SL which probably isnt at the level it should be, its still a game of tiny percentages and those 1% and 2% differences teams and players have looked for over the last 20-30 years add up to a pretty big difference in speed, stamina, strength, power and not everyone can find those extra 1% and 2%s. Naturally now those players who can't find those improvements are filtered out, who knows if specific players of yesteryear would be able to find them?

Lilley is also a good example, 30 years ago Lilleys lack of pace wouldnt be noticeable, now it may be fatal to his career.

There is also the fact that the game has simply changed, things that were prominent 30years ago arent as important now, things that were less important are now integral. Even if we accepted that these stars of yesteryear could have made that physical improvement and still had the advantages on other players they had then, and even if we accept they are just fundamentally better than the modern cohort, are the skills they excelled in the skills needed in the modern game?
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 10:52 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9340
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
William Eve wrote:
None of those players you mention above had 'evolved' into the physical, full time, professional superman specimens of today. Wally Lewis, Brett Kenny and Ellery Hanley would have looked bang ordinary in comparison to the likes of Sinny, Mags and Lilley. Malcolm Reilly and his beer and cig diet would have got smashed by conditioned athletes like Kirke or Achurch and the sports science modernity of the Implexus Gymnasium.

Just be thankful that the game has evolved into the product it has since 1996. It was structureless rubbish before that and best forgotten.


Why has trolling become so damn vital to you that you've become incapable of sensible debate? In your obsessive need to try and ridicule others you're only succeeding in making yourself look silly.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 11:01 pm
D4mo78 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Jun 02, 2012 8:32 am
Posts: 313
What is even the point of this discussion? The greats were great and their eras and that was good enough. No one knows if they'd be great now but who cares? The chances are that their natural talent would have been coached out of them for the structure of the modern game. But I'd much rather see a Hanley, Schofield, Edwards, Lewis or Reilly play the game with flair and vision. Something which today's highly conditioned athletes seem to be missing

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 11:20 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 509
I don't think for one minute the top class Legends of yester-year would struggle in the modern era their natural talent & flair would shine in any era imo.
On the flipside i also don't think that the "Modern day" Legend would struggle back then either.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Barrett was robbed, BrisbaneRhino, FoxyRhino, Jrrhino, loiner81, RHINO-MARK, rollin thunder and 101 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,514,2741,02475,7364,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  