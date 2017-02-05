|
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14964
Location: On the road
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
I would agree that our youth structures and the way we bring players through doesnt maximize their potential in the creative aspects of the game. To much focus on winning, too much focus on one out, too much focus on giving it to the big lad from far too young an age.
What i would disagree with is that in absolute terms modern players arent as good as players of previous years. I think a team of modern players would blow a team of 20-30 years ago off the park, it wouldnt even be competitive. Its all very well looking at players of yesteryear and thinking how much they could improve with modern training and conditioning techniques, but these things arent spread evenly, not everyone would improve that drastically.
Id even argue that if you were to transpose modern rules, training, conditioning etc on players of 20/30 years ago, you wouldnt see all the same big names come to the fore.
Really top players of yester year would be top players now given modern conditioning etc. because what made them top players i.e. talent, skill level, desire, mental toughness would still exist. The likes of Ellery, Reilly, Lewis, Murphy, Kenny and Pearce would be outstanding players in any generation - no substitute for real class.
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 5:07 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9340
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
You could flip and say that a number of players from today that haven't made the most of their talents because of lack of professionalism could've been bigger stars back in the day.
That's just sport at the end of day, all evolve whether good or bad. Football for example, how many classic aerial number 9's from yesteryear would struggle in today's environment where they aren't as in fashion?
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 5:19 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22110
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
Really top players of yester year would be top players now given modern conditioning etc. because what made them top players i.e. talent, skill level, desire, mental toughness would still exist. The likes of Ellery, Reilly, Lewis, Murphy, Kenny and Pearce would be outstanding players in any generation - no substitute for real class.
I think that is a huge assumption, the game is massively different now and what is needed from players has changed. Things evolve.
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:57 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4759
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
Really top players of yester year would be top players now given modern conditioning etc. because what made them top players i.e. talent, skill level, desire, mental toughness would still exist. The likes of Ellery, Reilly, Lewis, Murphy, Kenny and Pearce would be outstanding players in any generation - no substitute for real class.
None of those players you mention above had 'evolved' into the physical, full time, professional superman specimens of today. Wally Lewis, Brett Kenny and Ellery Hanley would have looked bang ordinary in comparison to the likes of Sinny, Mags and Lilley. Malcolm Reilly and his beer and cig diet would have got smashed by conditioned athletes like Kirke or Achurch and the sports science modernity of the Implexus Gymnasium.
Just be thankful that the game has evolved into the product it has since 1996. It was structureless rubbish before that and best forgotten.
|
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:43 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22110
|
William Eve wrote:
None of those players you mention above had 'evolved' into the physical, full time, professional superman specimens of today. Wally Lewis, Brett Kenny and Ellery Hanley would have looked bang ordinary in comparison to the likes of Sinny, Mags and Lilley. Malcolm Reilly and his beer and cig diet would have got smashed by conditioned athletes like Kirke or Achurch and the sports science modernity of the Implexus Gymnasium.
Just be thankful that the game has evolved into the product it has since 1996. It was structureless rubbish before that and best forgotten.
Its not only those players, but everyone they played against as well. Hanley was one of the first to embrace sports science and conditioning, he was incredibly professional in his preparation and the results spoke for themselves. But what Hanley was doing in the 80's wouldnt pass muster in the championship these days. Would he improve further with modern training techniques etc, certainly, would he be able to stay as physically far ahead of everyone else as he was? probably not.
Even in a competition like SL which probably isnt at the level it should be, its still a game of tiny percentages and those 1% and 2% differences teams and players have looked for over the last 20-30 years add up to a pretty big difference in speed, stamina, strength, power and not everyone can find those extra 1% and 2%s. Naturally now those players who can't find those improvements are filtered out, who knows if specific players of yesteryear would be able to find them?
Lilley is also a good example, 30 years ago Lilleys lack of pace wouldnt be noticeable, now it may be fatal to his career.
There is also the fact that the game has simply changed, things that were prominent 30years ago arent as important now, things that were less important are now integral. Even if we accepted that these stars of yesteryear could have made that physical improvement and still had the advantages on other players they had then, and even if we accept they are just fundamentally better than the modern cohort, are the skills they excelled in the skills needed in the modern game?
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 10:52 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9340
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
William Eve wrote:
None of those players you mention above had 'evolved' into the physical, full time, professional superman specimens of today. Wally Lewis, Brett Kenny and Ellery Hanley would have looked bang ordinary in comparison to the likes of Sinny, Mags and Lilley. Malcolm Reilly and his beer and cig diet would have got smashed by conditioned athletes like Kirke or Achurch and the sports science modernity of the Implexus Gymnasium.
Just be thankful that the game has evolved into the product it has since 1996. It was structureless rubbish before that and best forgotten.
Why has trolling become so damn vital to you that you've become incapable of sensible debate? In your obsessive need to try and ridicule others you're only succeeding in making yourself look silly.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 11:01 pm
|
D4mo78
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Jun 02, 2012 8:32 am
Posts: 313
|
What is even the point of this discussion? The greats were great and their eras and that was good enough. No one knows if they'd be great now but who cares? The chances are that their natural talent would have been coached out of them for the structure of the modern game. But I'd much rather see a Hanley, Schofield, Edwards, Lewis or Reilly play the game with flair and vision. Something which today's highly conditioned athletes seem to be missing
|
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 11:20 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 509
|
I don't think for one minute the top class Legends of yester-year would struggle in the modern era their natural talent & flair would shine in any era imo.
On the flipside i also don't think that the "Modern day" Legend would struggle back then either.
|
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!