William Eve wrote: None of those players you mention above had 'evolved' into the physical, full time, professional superman specimens of today. Wally Lewis, Brett Kenny and Ellery Hanley would have looked bang ordinary in comparison to the likes of Sinny, Mags and Lilley. Malcolm Reilly and his beer and cig diet would have got smashed by conditioned athletes like Kirke or Achurch and the sports science modernity of the Implexus Gymnasium.



Just be thankful that the game has evolved into the product it has since 1996. It was structureless rubbish before that and best forgotten.

Its not only those players, but everyone they played against as well. Hanley was one of the first to embrace sports science and conditioning, he was incredibly professional in his preparation and the results spoke for themselves. But what Hanley was doing in the 80's wouldnt pass muster in the championship these days. Would he improve further with modern training techniques etc, certainly, would he be able to stay as physically far ahead of everyone else as he was? probably not.Even in a competition like SL which probably isnt at the level it should be, its still a game of tiny percentages and those 1% and 2% differences teams and players have looked for over the last 20-30 years add up to a pretty big difference in speed, stamina, strength, power and not everyone can find those extra 1% and 2%s. Naturally now those players who can't find those improvements are filtered out, who knows if specific players of yesteryear would be able to find them?Lilley is also a good example, 30 years ago Lilleys lack of pace wouldnt be noticeable, now it may be fatal to his career.There is also the fact that the game has simply changed, things that were prominent 30years ago arent as important now, things that were less important are now integral. Even if we accepted that these stars of yesteryear could have made that physical improvement and still had the advantages on other players they had then, and even if we accept they are just fundamentally better than the modern cohort, are the skills they excelled in the skills needed in the modern game?