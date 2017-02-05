|
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14964
Location: On the road
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
I would agree that our youth structures and the way we bring players through doesnt maximize their potential in the creative aspects of the game. To much focus on winning, too much focus on one out, too much focus on giving it to the big lad from far too young an age.
What i would disagree with is that in absolute terms modern players arent as good as players of previous years. I think a team of modern players would blow a team of 20-30 years ago off the park, it wouldnt even be competitive. Its all very well looking at players of yesteryear and thinking how much they could improve with modern training and conditioning techniques, but these things arent spread evenly, not everyone would improve that drastically.
Id even argue that if you were to transpose modern rules, training, conditioning etc on players of 20/30 years ago, you wouldnt see all the same big names come to the fore.
Really top players of yester year would be top players now given modern conditioning etc. because what made them top players i.e. talent, skill level, desire, mental toughness would still exist. The likes of Ellery, Reilly, Lewis, Murphy, Kenny and Pearce would be outstanding players in any generation - no substitute for real class.
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 5:07 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9336
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
You could flip and say that a number of players from today that haven't made the most of their talents because of lack of professionalism could've been bigger stars back in the day.
That's just sport at the end of day, all evolve whether good or bad. Football for example, how many classic aerial number 9's from yesteryear would struggle in today's environment where they aren't as in fashion?
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 5:19 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22109
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
Really top players of yester year would be top players now given modern conditioning etc. because what made them top players i.e. talent, skill level, desire, mental toughness would still exist. The likes of Ellery, Reilly, Lewis, Murphy, Kenny and Pearce would be outstanding players in any generation - no substitute for real class.
I think that is a huge assumption, the game is massively different now and what is needed from players has changed. Things evolve.
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:57 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4759
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
Really top players of yester year would be top players now given modern conditioning etc. because what made them top players i.e. talent, skill level, desire, mental toughness would still exist. The likes of Ellery, Reilly, Lewis, Murphy, Kenny and Pearce would be outstanding players in any generation - no substitute for real class.
None of those players you mention above had 'evolved' into the physical, full time, professional superman specimens of today. Wally Lewis, Brett Kenny and Ellery Hanley would have looked bang ordinary in comparison to the likes of Sinny, Mags and Lilley. Malcolm Reilly and his beer and cig diet would have got smashed by conditioned athletes like Kirke or Achurch and the sports science modernity of the Implexus Gymnasium.
Just be thankful that the game has evolved into the product it has since 1996. It was structureless rubbish before that and best forgotten.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Barrie's Glass Eye, cheekydiddles, Exabot [Bot], FlyingRhinos, Gotcha, HAILESY, Joshheff90, leedsbarmyarmy, Rammer, rhinos_bish, Seth, SmokeyTA, The Ghost of '99, The Magic Rat, TheNo36, ThePrinter and 257 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|