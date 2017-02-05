WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

 
Post a reply

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 4:40 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14964
Location: On the road
SmokeyTA wrote:
I would agree that our youth structures and the way we bring players through doesnt maximize their potential in the creative aspects of the game. To much focus on winning, too much focus on one out, too much focus on giving it to the big lad from far too young an age.

What i would disagree with is that in absolute terms modern players arent as good as players of previous years. I think a team of modern players would blow a team of 20-30 years ago off the park, it wouldnt even be competitive. Its all very well looking at players of yesteryear and thinking how much they could improve with modern training and conditioning techniques, but these things arent spread evenly, not everyone would improve that drastically.

Id even argue that if you were to transpose modern rules, training, conditioning etc on players of 20/30 years ago, you wouldnt see all the same big names come to the fore.


Really top players of yester year would be top players now given modern conditioning etc. because what made them top players i.e. talent, skill level, desire, mental toughness would still exist. The likes of Ellery, Reilly, Lewis, Murphy, Kenny and Pearce would be outstanding players in any generation - no substitute for real class.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 5:07 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9333
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
You could flip and say that a number of players from today that haven't made the most of their talents because of lack of professionalism could've been bigger stars back in the day.

That's just sport at the end of day, all evolve whether good or bad. Football for example, how many classic aerial number 9's from yesteryear would struggle in today's environment where they aren't as in fashion?
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 5:19 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22108
Sal Paradise wrote:
Really top players of yester year would be top players now given modern conditioning etc. because what made them top players i.e. talent, skill level, desire, mental toughness would still exist. The likes of Ellery, Reilly, Lewis, Murphy, Kenny and Pearce would be outstanding players in any generation - no substitute for real class.
I think that is a huge assumption, the game is massively different now and what is needed from players has changed. Things evolve.
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ant1, Barrett was robbed, cheekydiddles, Fieldheadrhino, Gotcha, Jrrhino, Mark Laurie, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, Maverick Rhino, Refnom95, Seth, southyorksdave, The Magic Rat, tigertot, WF Rhino and 310 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,514,0502,17175,7364,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
23-26
LONDON  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
46-0
DEWSBURY  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
26-10
SHEFFIELD  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
54-24
BRADFORD  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
26-32
FEATHERSTONE  
...Full time
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  