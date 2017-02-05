SmokeyTA wrote:

I would agree that our youth structures and the way we bring players through doesnt maximize their potential in the creative aspects of the game. To much focus on winning, too much focus on one out, too much focus on giving it to the big lad from far too young an age.



What i would disagree with is that in absolute terms modern players arent as good as players of previous years. I think a team of modern players would blow a team of 20-30 years ago off the park, it wouldnt even be competitive. Its all very well looking at players of yesteryear and thinking how much they could improve with modern training and conditioning techniques, but these things arent spread evenly, not everyone would improve that drastically.



Id even argue that if you were to transpose modern rules, training, conditioning etc on players of 20/30 years ago, you wouldnt see all the same big names come to the fore.