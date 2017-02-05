Bulls Boy 2011

Seth wrote: Do you ever tire of talking rubbish. I dont have contempt for players pre sl not at all. But theres no getting away from the fact that defences were way less structured than they are now and theres far less broken field, and no im not saying this has been good for the game. Again, whos made those comparisons about lilley and the players you mention? Ill save you the bother, nobody has, and no, lilley isnt better than them, far from.



I'd even go as far as saying that in British RL, defences were still less structured up to around 2006. I can only go by watching the Bulls over them years but if you look at the 2001 Grand Final there was tons of room for the attack to use with faster play the balls (less wrestling). Also if you compare the 2016 Grand Final to the 2005 you can still see the differences in the defences in 05 to 16. I'd argue that the Bradford 2001 and Leeds 2005 were much better sides than Wigan and Warrington of 2016. But you can't really compare era's because the game is totally different now.



The biggest change in British RL recently came when Michael McGuire came over and showed us how to play the game. Since he was in charge attacks have become more structured to isolate defenders and create space for the centres and wingers (the sweeping move from right to left or vise versa, passing to the back man until it gets to the edges). And with this defences have had to evolve.



I'd even go as far as saying that in British RL, defences were still less structured up to around 2006. I can only go by watching the Bulls over them years but if you look at the 2001 Grand Final there was tons of room for the attack to use with faster play the balls (less wrestling). Also if you compare the 2016 Grand Final to the 2005 you can still see the differences in the defences in 05 to 16. I'd argue that the Bradford 2001 and Leeds 2005 were much better sides than Wigan and Warrington of 2016. But you can't really compare era's because the game is totally different now.

The biggest change in British RL recently came when Michael McGuire came over and showed us how to play the game. Since he was in charge attacks have become more structured to isolate defenders and create space for the centres and wingers (the sweeping move from right to left or vise versa, passing to the back man until it gets to the edges). And with this defences have had to evolve.

Also with the fitness of players now a days defences are closing the space much quicker than they used to thus giving attackers less time and space. The best halfbacks give themselves more room by standing deeper and organising that way. Just watch highlights of Darren Lockyer in his later years.

Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: I'd even go as far as saying that in British RL, defences were still less structured up to around 2006. I can only go by watching the Bulls over them years but if you look at the 2001 Grand Final there was tons of room for the attack to use with faster play the balls (less wrestling). Also if you compare the 2016 Grand Final to the 2005 you can still see the differences in the defences in 05 to 16. I'd argue that the Bradford 2001 and Leeds 2005 were much better sides than Wigan and Warrington of 2016. But you can't really compare era's because the game is totally different now.



The biggest change in British RL recently came when Michael McGuire came over and showed us how to play the game. Since he was in charge attacks have become more structured to isolate defenders and create space for the centres and wingers (the sweeping move from right to left or vise versa, passing to the back man until it gets to the edges). And with this defences have had to evolve.



Also with the fitness of players now a days defences are closing the space much quicker than they used to thus giving attackers less time and space. The best halfbacks give themselves more room by standing deeper and organising that way. Just watch highlights of Darren Lockyer in his later years.



Absolutely, and for me the overly structured approach to attack and defence has sanitised the game. The way the players have developed physically has lead to a huge shift in how the game is played, attacking the line with a 'simple' draw and pass in a 2v1 situation is no longer as effective due to the limited space. As you mentioned attacks need to work harder to create space, therefore your running halves like mcguire and Burrow of the past dont thrive to the levels they might, and broken field for full backs is even at a premium.



Once one (or a few) coach starts using certain training methods and game plans, the rest follow and you end up taking the flair out of the game. Theres no doubting the game has 'advanced' beyond recognition, whether this has been good for it as a spectacle is another matter. There was some hope that the walker brothers approach at Ipswich would signal another revolution but its questionable how successful itd be at the top of the game.



Absolutely, and for me the overly structured approach to attack and defence has sanitised the game. The way the players have developed physically has lead to a huge shift in how the game is played, attacking the line with a 'simple' draw and pass in a 2v1 situation is no longer as effective due to the limited space. As you mentioned attacks need to work harder to create space, therefore your running halves like mcguire and Burrow of the past dont thrive to the levels they might, and broken field for full backs is even at a premium.

Once one (or a few) coach starts using certain training methods and game plans, the rest follow and you end up taking the flair out of the game. Theres no doubting the game has 'advanced' beyond recognition, whether this has been good for it as a spectacle is another matter. There was some hope that the walker brothers approach at Ipswich would signal another revolution but its questionable how successful itd be at the top of the game.

I had two very talented players id coached for the last 7 years who epitomise the current trends in the game. One was my full back, an increadible athlete who draws many loose comparisons to a young jason robinson though at around 5ft 3 leeds wouldnt look at him due to his height, thankfully Wakefield have given him a shot. The other, a very fast and powerful prop with good hands though again at 5ft 8 leeds said he'd never get to a sufficient height to enable him to bulk to over 100kg healthily. Physicality dominates our sport and i cant see it changing unfortunately, unless rule changes to interchanges etc are made.

Seth wrote: Absolutely, and for me the overly structured approach to attack and defence has sanitised the game. The way the players have developed physically has lead to a huge shift in how the game is played, attacking the line with a 'simple' draw and pass in a 2v1 situation is no longer as effective due to the limited space. As you mentioned attacks need to work harder to create space, therefore your running halves like mcguire and Burrow of the past dont thrive to the levels they might, and broken field for full backs is even at a premium.



Once one (or a few) coach starts using certain training methods and game plans, the rest follow and you end up taking the flair out of the game. Theres no doubting the game has 'advanced' beyond recognition, whether this has been good for it as a spectacle is another matter. There was some hope that the walker brothers approach at Ipswich would signal another revolution but its questionable how successful itd be at the top of the game.



I had two very talented players id coached for the last 7 years who epitomise the current trends in the game. One was my full back, an increadible athlete who draws many loose comparisons to a young jason robinson though at around 5ft 3 leeds wouldnt look at him due to his height, thankfully Wakefield have given him a shot. The other, a very fast and powerful prop with good hands though again at 5ft 8 leeds said he'd never get to a sufficient height to enable him to bulk to over 100kg healthily. Physicality dominates our sport and i cant see it changing unfortunately, unless rule changes to interchanges etc are made.



Yes it has sanitised the game somewhat in attack so you don't see length of the field tries all the time or lots of broken field to play. It's developed into a more defence based game. For me that's good because defence does win games. As you say attackers need to be smarter. For example Newlove was a class centre in his day, but I'd sooner have a Kallum Watkins in today's game than a Newlove based on athleticism, defence and the ability to change pace quick to gain that 2v1 you speak about. The poachers like your Burrows and McGuire's will always thrive because backing up is a key part of breaking down a defence. Not heard of the Walker brothers other than Adam and Johnny



Yeah physicality seems to be a massive part of the game and yet some of the best players don't exactly conform to positional physicality. Bateman and Whitehead aren't huge at all and yet are England second-rowers. Burrow would be deemed 'too small' yet his record is amazing. Wingers come in all forms now from the skinny, 6 stone wet through pacey Johnstone to the big booming presence of Justin Carney or Mahe Fonue. To me physicality should not outweigh ability. I wonder how many great talents we have lost because they were deemed not to be physical enough?



Anyway back on topic! I am very much looking forward to seeing how Lilley performs with us. I'm not expecting a great deal as he will be playing behind a lighter, probably beaten pack. However I expect him to learn a great deal in the 4 games he is with us under Toovey and more importantly Pryce.



Yes it has sanitised the game somewhat in attack so you don't see length of the field tries all the time or lots of broken field to play. It's developed into a more defence based game. For me that's good because defence does win games. As you say attackers need to be smarter. For example Newlove was a class centre in his day, but I'd sooner have a Kallum Watkins in today's game than a Newlove based on athleticism, defence and the ability to change pace quick to gain that 2v1 you speak about. The poachers like your Burrows and McGuire's will always thrive because backing up is a key part of breaking down a defence. Not heard of the Walker brothers other than Adam and Johnny

Yeah physicality seems to be a massive part of the game and yet some of the best players don't exactly conform to positional physicality. Bateman and Whitehead aren't huge at all and yet are England second-rowers. Burrow would be deemed 'too small' yet his record is amazing. Wingers come in all forms now from the skinny, 6 stone wet through pacey Johnstone to the big booming presence of Justin Carney or Mahe Fonue. To me physicality should not outweigh ability. I wonder how many great talents we have lost because they were deemed not to be physical enough?

Anyway back on topic! I am very much looking forward to seeing how Lilley performs with us. I'm not expecting a great deal as he will be playing behind a lighter, probably beaten pack. However I expect him to learn a great deal in the 4 games he is with us under Toovey and more importantly Pryce.

Also looking forward to seeing the other 3 lads and how they get on. If they impress I hope we can keep them for the season. Heard a lot of good things about Jordan-Roberts and Oledzki!

Personally I don't think the modern SL player has the level of basic skills he should or that the players pre-SL had.



Nowhere is that more evident than when we play the Aussies - the beat us because they do the basics that much better than us.



The fact young players can sign pro forms but can't pass, catch or tackle correctly is an issue with the amateur set up is about winning games and not developing skills. It is the same in soccer in the UK.



Defences look better because the challenges are not there from the attack because it beyond the skill set of the coaches here to teach attacking skills. That is the major issue in UK RL the dreadful level of coaching - nothing to do with fitness etc. How much time is spent on defensive skill and fitness compared to attacking options?



Until there is a radical overhaul of the coaching set up and aspirations at all levels it will continue to regress Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet. Barrie's Glass Eye Cheeky half-back



Sal Paradise wrote: Personally I don't think the modern SL player has the level of basic skills he should or that the players pre-SL had.



Nowhere is that more evident than when we play the Aussies - the beat us because they do the basics that much better than us.



The fact young players can sign pro forms but can't pass, catch or tackle correctly is an issue with the amateur set up is about winning games and not developing skills. It is the same in soccer in the UK.



Defences look better because the challenges are not there from the attack because it beyond the skill set of the coaches here to teach attacking skills. That is the major issue in UK RL the dreadful level of coaching - nothing to do with fitness etc. How much time is spent on defensive skill and fitness compared to attacking options?



Until there is a radical overhaul of the coaching set up and aspirations at all levels it will continue to regress



That would be my own assessment of the game at youth level at an awful lot of clubs, not all, but unfortunately many.



There is a focus on winning, and as such teams stick to what they are good at. For most, that is the give it to the big kid, others a lot of scooting from dummy half.



The other side of that is when some teams as low as under 9's, encourage passing etc, but to a very specific structure, and imo to the detriment of actually learning to read the game or play out of structure.



That would be my own assessment of the game at youth level at an awful lot of clubs, not all, but unfortunately many.

There is a focus on winning, and as such teams stick to what they are good at. For most, that is the give it to the big kid, others a lot of scooting from dummy half.

The other side of that is when some teams as low as under 9's, encourage passing etc, but to a very specific structure, and imo to the detriment of actually learning to read the game or play out of structure.

Ive found a big coaching aid has been the touch and pass events the rhinos have been putting on. Its amazing what a bit of extra time and space brings out of young players, I find it also helps with little things in defence like numbering up and holding a line, granted this is at the U11's level.



I'd also add down the lower ages of coaching imo, the element of fairness is actually a hindrance to developing some skills, especially passing, as it is likely to lead to more mistakes and less runs to go round, many caches resort to the one pass off the ruck, all take it in turns for a run (sometimes with the coach picking who gets it, which I personally stopped at U9's)



