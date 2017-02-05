Seth wrote: Do you ever tire of talking rubbish. I dont have contempt for players pre sl not at all. But theres no getting away from the fact that defences were way less structured than they are now and theres far less broken field, and no im not saying this has been good for the game. Again, whos made those comparisons about lilley and the players you mention? Ill save you the bother, nobody has, and no, lilley isnt better than them, far from.

I'd even go as far as saying that in British RL, defences were still less structured up to around 2006. I can only go by watching the Bulls over them years but if you look at the 2001 Grand Final there was tons of room for the attack to use with faster play the balls (less wrestling). Also if you compare the 2016 Grand Final to the 2005 you can still see the differences in the defences in 05 to 16. I'd argue that the Bradford 2001 and Leeds 2005 were much better sides than Wigan and Warrington of 2016. But you can't really compare era's because the game is totally different now.The biggest change in British RL recently came when Michael McGuire came over and showed us how to play the game. Since he was in charge attacks have become more structured to isolate defenders and create space for the centres and wingers (the sweeping move from right to left or vise versa, passing to the back man until it gets to the edges). And with this defences have had to evolve.Also with the fitness of players now a days defences are closing the space much quicker than they used to thus giving attackers less time and space. The best halfbacks give themselves more room by standing deeper and organising that way. Just watch highlights of Darren Lockyer in his later years.