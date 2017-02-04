|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25988
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Seth wrote:
The modern game is completely different, if anyone thinks the half backs of the 70s 80s would have the kind of space to run now like they did then, theyre misguided. Look at any game, even internationals with Australia, and the defensive structure was non existent, tackling in ones and flying out of the line its pretty poor stuff. Modern conditioning and defensive wrestle, though it has a lot to answer for in stifling the game would see many half backs of yester year look plain ordinary.
In fact id argue that many modern day average halves would have shone in those decades.
Give those past players the same conditioning and training and they'd shine now. Not many halfbacks with the pace and skills of Millward or Murphy. Gregory may have been slower but his passing skills and footworkwould make him stand out now.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Sat Feb 04, 2017 5:15 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25988
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Also halfbacks nowadays don't have to worry so much about having their jaw broken by some deliberate foul play. Before the game was cleaned up in the late 80s halfbacks may have had more space but were often targeted more with deliberate high shots. I remember Millward getting his jaw done on many occasions.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Sat Feb 04, 2017 5:36 pm
|
Seth
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1594
Location: Meltham
|
No doubting they were talented. The comparison between the mordern era and those before though does need to be measured with the reality that back then defences were awful and there was a lot of broken field, a bit like watching the 9s today.
|
|
Sat Feb 04, 2017 6:08 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4758
|
Bullseye wrote:
Give those past players the same conditioning and training and they'd shine now. Not many halfbacks with the pace and skills of Millward or Murphy. Gregory may have been slower but his passing skills and footworkwould make him stand out now.
It's the modern, sports-scientific, whoop-de-do, Super League era now which is a whole new ball game from those dark, austere, fat bellied porkers trundling along, slipping and sliding on muddy pitches in black and white footage with Hovis theme tune blaring out of a tinny-sounding PA system in the background.
Likes of Millward and Murphy aren't fit to lace boots of modern SL-era, highly-skilled in all departments superman specimens like erm... Lilley.
I'm jealous that you'll get to witness his mastery of the scrum half trade mate, the supreme likes of which you have never experienced before, at Hull KR tomorrow.
Lucky you, eh?
|
|
Sat Feb 04, 2017 6:12 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4758
|
Bullseye wrote:
Also halfbacks nowadays don't have to worry so much about having their jaw broken by some deliberate foul play. Before the game was cleaned up in the late 80s halfbacks may have had more space but were often targeted more with deliberate high shots. I remember Millward getting his jaw done on many occasions.
It's highly probable that the numerous jaw-injuries Millward sustained during his career led to his later issues associated with jaw cancer.
|
|
Sat Feb 04, 2017 6:23 pm
|
Seth
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1594
Location: Meltham
|
I actually think the games been spoiled going as far as it has with wrestle and conditioning. Though i wouldnt want that to get in the way of your knicker wetting over something nobody has said. Whats that saying again, straw what?
|
|
Sat Feb 04, 2017 6:52 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4758
|
Spoiled?
The game in this country resembles a game of British Bulldog, the main difference being that kids often play it in the school playground with more intensity.
Sadly, it's not a great deal different down under but at least they still produce gifted halfbacks with the ability to break down so-called modern structured defences. Funnily enough, these same Australian halfbacks tend to run riot discovering wide open spaces galore when playing against us and our modern structured defences.
Your ideological contempt for the game and its players pre-SL era hasn't only been noted by me.
I mean seriously? Lilley in the same breath as genuine world class half back talents who actually know what it's like to beat Australia and win Ashes Series.
What next?
Sutty is way better than John Holmes was?
|
|
Sat Feb 04, 2017 6:57 pm
|
Seth
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1594
Location: Meltham
|
Do you ever tire of talking rubbish. I dont have contempt for players pre sl not at all. But theres no getting away from the fact that defences were way less structured than they are now and theres far less broken field, and no im not saying this has been good for the game. Again, whos made those comparisons about lilley and the players you mention? Ill save you the bother, nobody has, and no, lilley isnt better than them, far from.
|
|
Sat Feb 04, 2017 10:27 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2975
|
William Eve wrote:
Your ideological contempt for the game and its players pre-SL era hasn't only been noted by me.
Careful Seth, you're being watched.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
|
Sat Feb 04, 2017 10:37 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2975
|
William Eve wrote:
Spoiled?
The game in this country resembles a game of British Bulldog, the main difference being that kids often play it in the school playground with more intensity.
Sadly, it's not a great deal different down under but at least they still produce gifted halfbacks with the ability to break down so-called modern structured defences. Funnily enough, these same Australian halfbacks tend to run riot discovering wide open spaces galore when playing against us and our modern structured defences.
So Rugby League was better when you were a lad was it? Everything was better back then, wasn't it?
Remember Queen, Adam Ant, Marathon bars, Betamax video, white dog pooh, Blankety Blank, Stan Boardman, Knight Rider....
Eeh I could go on and on and on for the next 10 years.
Kids today, don't know they're born.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.