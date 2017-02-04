Seth wrote:

The modern game is completely different, if anyone thinks the half backs of the 70s 80s would have the kind of space to run now like they did then, theyre misguided. Look at any game, even internationals with Australia, and the defensive structure was non existent, tackling in ones and flying out of the line its pretty poor stuff. Modern conditioning and defensive wrestle, though it has a lot to answer for in stifling the game would see many half backs of yester year look plain ordinary.



In fact id argue that many modern day average halves would have shone in those decades.