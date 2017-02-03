WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 7:29 am
Seth
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1589
Location: Meltham
For a 20 year old whos at the stage of development he is, his kicking game, game management and organisation of the senior players around him and his passing accuracy are better than McGuires was. Hes not the fastest but does engage the line and can get himself through and look for support. And a big asset is his character which is second to non.

No one can absolutely guarantee where he'll end up, but certain posters fill their pants at the opportunity to write off a young player or anything about the club or game for that matter. You wouldnt mind but thats the only 'contribution' they have, no substance or understanding of the game, just a half wit internet troll.

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 7:53 am
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu May 19, 2016 9:25 pm
Posts: 287
I dont doubt his character, mental toughness or desire. I just dont see the great organiser, creativity and great kicking out of hand that others do at all.

Maguire was a poacher and great reader of the game and a totally different type of half to Lilley so i dont see the connection at all.

Hope im wrong (certainly not the 1st time or last time if i am) and hope he develops into a top half for Leeds. I just see a slower Gavin Brown running around Championship for years to come when i see Lilley. Only time will tell.

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:45 am
Seth
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1589
Location: Meltham
The comparison with mcguire for me is because as a country weve lacked a half back with those soft skills which count at the highest level. Those that meant McGuire, for all his attributes as a top class club player, was (like many others) not competitive internationally. Im not saying Lilley will definitely be the answer but he certainly posesses more of those attributes at this stage.

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:46 am
Juan Cornetto
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4385
Location: Living the Dream
Seth wrote:
For a 20 year old whos at the stage of development he is, his kicking game, game management and organisation of the senior players around him and his passing accuracy are better than McGuires was. Hes not the fastest but does engage the line and can get himself through and look for support. And a big asset is his character which is second to non.

No one can absolutely guarantee where he'll end up, but certain posters fill their pants at the opportunity to write off a young player or anything about the club or game for that matter. You wouldnt mind but thats the only 'contribution' they have, no substance or understanding of the game, just a half wit internet troll.


My sentiments too. He may lack a bit of pace but he does have real rugby skills which deserve time to develop and his game management abilities are currently better than those shown by Sutcliffe and McGuire.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:58 am
DHM
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8453
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
Seth wrote:
The comparison with mcguire for me is because as a country weve lacked a half back with those soft skills which count at the highest level. Those that meant McGuire, for all his attributes as a top class club player, was (like many others) not competitive internationally. Im not saying Lilley will definitely be the answer but he certainly posesses more of those attributes at this stage.


But you can't coach pace. McGuire was light years ahead. His ability to read the game made him look far quicker than he was and he was actually very quick as a youngster already. There is also history to contend with - McGuire came through at the right time with the right coaching set up and he scored tries that nobody else was going to score. That bought him enough time to stay at the club and get in the team, he also fit perfectly with Sinfield. Lilley may well become the half you describe, you certainly know your stuff, but if he does my bet is it won't be at Leeds.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 11:04 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25982
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Only time will tell.

Don't think there's been a British halfback with the full set of skills since probably Murphy or Millward.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 11:16 am
DHM
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8453
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
Bullseye wrote:
Only time will tell.



I don't think Leeds will wait. I would have expected him to a key part of the first team squad. Burrow has to cover hooker, McGuire is crocked and our other option was shuffled off to full back last year. It looks like we'd rather use Moon in the halves than have Lilley. We certainly didn't lose games last year because he was in the team, he was hardly the weakest link.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 11:37 am
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 505
Completely agree with Seth but i will point out i don't think Mc.D is a good enough Coach to nurture & improve a young HB nor is Eaton.
Mags/Burrow & Sinfield were lucky enough to have Powell then Tony Smith off the pitch aswell as Dunneman on it to help them JL has nothing like that & a Squad bereft of strong on field Leadership.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 11:42 am
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1312
Bullseye wrote:
Only time will tell.

Don't think there's been a British halfback with the full set of skills since probably Murphy or Millward.


Andy Gregory better than both of them, just did not have there pace, if we are talking scrum half's only
