Seth wrote: The comparison with mcguire for me is because as a country weve lacked a half back with those soft skills which count at the highest level. Those that meant McGuire, for all his attributes as a top class club player, was (like many others) not competitive internationally. Im not saying Lilley will definitely be the answer but he certainly posesses more of those attributes at this stage.

But you can't coach pace. McGuire was light years ahead. His ability to read the game made him look far quicker than he was and he was actually very quick as a youngster already. There is also history to contend with - McGuire came through at the right time with the right coaching set up and he scored tries that nobody else was going to score. That bought him enough time to stay at the club and get in the team, he also fit perfectly with Sinfield. Lilley may well become the half you describe, you certainly know your stuff, but if he does my bet is it won't be at Leeds.