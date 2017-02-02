DHM wrote: What did tvoc say about Lilley?

Tvoc disagreed that Jordan Lilley was such a promising player that he could well turn out to be the next Wally Lewis.He may have also opined that Jordan Lilley is a championship standard player at best and that's where he is likely to end up. If my memory serves me correctly, that opinion didn't go down to well with the Torquemada mob on here.