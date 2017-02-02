WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 4:25 pm
I'll hover over my Moderator's delete button in anticipation then.
Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 4:36 pm
Clearwing wrote:
Should be a lively old debate when his month's up. I'm sure his subsequent performances will be scrutinised in microscopic detail now you've said this :)


Always like to stimulate debate :D

The problem is even if he has learned some new tricks it will be no good as the rest of the team will not be able to keep up :D
Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 6:11 pm
What did tvoc say about Lilley?
Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 9:40 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
You're welcome. Just wondering if we should do another whip round so your new administration can pi$$ it up the wall like last time.


Nice.
Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 9:54 pm
DHM wrote:
What did tvoc say about Lilley?

Tvoc disagreed that Jordan Lilley was such a promising player that he could well turn out to be the next Wally Lewis.

He may have also opined that Jordan Lilley is a championship standard player at best and that's where he is likely to end up. If my memory serves me correctly, that opinion didn't go down to well with the Torquemada mob on here.

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 10:46 pm
Oh well thats it then, if the resident statto says it then it must be true.

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:04 pm
And resident troll don't forget.
Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 5:57 am
I disagree with tvoc but its his opinion, and that's what a board is for. and he doesn't say it out of mischief or malice like some

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 6:21 am
If TVOC thinks that he isnt alone. I see absolutely nothing in Lilley whatsoever i have to be honest.

I think im watching another player to the one people talk about.

Just my honest opinion.
