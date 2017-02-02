ThePrinter wrote: A months loan is just fine, Lilley should play some part this season so some game time will be better than waiting around.

He would have had game time at Featherstone, who are a better run set up, and would still have had the chance to train with Leeds and play also for Leeds if needed, on the Dual Reg.There is only so many players Featherstone would play anyway under Dual Reg, but Lilley would have been a certainty for them if available. In Lilley's case it is stupid management from Leeds yet again. In terms of the others, I doubt they would have been in front of others for Fev, and therefore good business from Leeds.