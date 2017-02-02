|
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7431
|
|
|
Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:16 am
|
Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2256
Location: Going straight
|
So we're bailing them out again???
|
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
|
Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:19 am
|
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1310
|
feel sorry for lilley, i thought he had done enough to earn at least a bench spot, especially with McGuire injury problems. the others will gain some good first team experience. Lilley needs to be playing super league for me, if not at Leeds loan to another super league club. although its only for one month initially so at least he will be getting good game time.
|
|
Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:23 am
|
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 504
|
Even for only a month i think it's wrong that Lilley goes there Mags is still injured & injury prone plus we have zero cover for Parcell.
|
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
|
Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:26 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4060
Location: Bradford
|
So what should us Bulls fans expect from the guys that are coming across then?
Obviously I've seen Lilley plenty but no idea about the other three.
|
|
Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:29 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2018
Location: Bradford
|
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
So we're bailing them out again???
My take on it is you're bailing out the RFL, who have bet their reputation on the Bulls surviving this time. And by extension the RFL have bet the reputations of all the member clubs as well. You're first to answer the RFL's call, so will pocket the most brownie points from the RFL.
And thanks, by the way. Very kind.
|
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
|
Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:50 am
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9327
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
A months loan is just fine, Lilley should play some part this season so some game time will be better than waiting around.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:58 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14671
|
ThePrinter wrote:
A months loan is just fine, Lilley should play some part this season so some game time will be better than waiting around.
He would have had game time at Featherstone, who are a better run set up, and would still have had the chance to train with Leeds and play also for Leeds if needed, on the Dual Reg.
There is only so many players Featherstone would play anyway under Dual Reg, but Lilley would have been a certainty for them if available. In Lilley's case it is stupid management from Leeds yet again. In terms of the others, I doubt they would have been in front of others for Fev, and therefore good business from Leeds.
|
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
|
Thu Feb 02, 2017 12:01 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9327
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
Gotcha wrote:
He would have had game time at Featherstone, who are a better run set up, and would still have had the chance to train with Leeds and play also for Leeds if needed, on the Dual Reg.
There is only so many players Featherstone would play anyway under Dual Reg, but Lilley would have been a certainty for them if available. In Lilley's case it is stupid management from Leeds yet again. In terms of the others, I doubt they would have been in front of others for Fev, and therefore good business from Leeds.
Halfback is a crucial position. Are Fev better off going with Aston week in week out or have Lilley for a couple of weeks and then have to start afresh with Aston in a month when Lilley isn't available to them. In Fev's position you'd want the guy whose going to be there consistently and that won't be Lilley.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Thu Feb 02, 2017 12:04 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 504
|
Nothus wrote:
So what should us Bulls fans expect from the guys that are coming across then?
Obviously I've seen Lilley plenty but no idea about the other three.
Hallas is stil learning the 9 role especially when to run/pass aspect in the opposition 20 as he was a Prop albeit small one up until last year but has decent contribution.
Jjr & Olejdski are both tough hard working Forwards Jjr is predominantly a BR but has covered at Prop whereas Mikoli is a Powerful young Prop with a huge engine.
|
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Bullseye, devoniangiant, Fieldheadrhino, FlyingRhinos, FoxyRhino, illy, Jrrhino, leedsbarmyarmy, Run leroy , run !, The Eagle, WF Rhino and 213 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|