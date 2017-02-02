WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:11 am
Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:16 am
So we're bailing them out again???
Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:19 am
feel sorry for lilley, i thought he had done enough to earn at least a bench spot, especially with McGuire injury problems. the others will gain some good first team experience. Lilley needs to be playing super league for me, if not at Leeds loan to another super league club. although its only for one month initially so at least he will be getting good game time.

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:23 am
Even for only a month i think it's wrong that Lilley goes there Mags is still injured & injury prone plus we have zero cover for Parcell.
Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:26 am
So what should us Bulls fans expect from the guys that are coming across then?
Obviously I've seen Lilley plenty but no idea about the other three.

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:29 am
Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:50 am
A months loan is just fine, Lilley should play some part this season so some game time will be better than waiting around.
Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:58 am
ThePrinter wrote:
A months loan is just fine, Lilley should play some part this season so some game time will be better than waiting around.


He would have had game time at Featherstone, who are a better run set up, and would still have had the chance to train with Leeds and play also for Leeds if needed, on the Dual Reg.

There is only so many players Featherstone would play anyway under Dual Reg, but Lilley would have been a certainty for them if available. In Lilley's case it is stupid management from Leeds yet again. In terms of the others, I doubt they would have been in front of others for Fev, and therefore good business from Leeds.
Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Thu Feb 02, 2017 12:01 pm
Gotcha wrote:
He would have had game time at Featherstone, who are a better run set up, and would still have had the chance to train with Leeds and play also for Leeds if needed, on the Dual Reg.

There is only so many players Featherstone would play anyway under Dual Reg, but Lilley would have been a certainty for them if available. In Lilley's case it is stupid management from Leeds yet again. In terms of the others, I doubt they would have been in front of others for Fev, and therefore good business from Leeds.


Halfback is a crucial position. Are Fev better off going with Aston week in week out or have Lilley for a couple of weeks and then have to start afresh with Aston in a month when Lilley isn't available to them. In Fev's position you'd want the guy whose going to be there consistently and that won't be Lilley.
Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Thu Feb 02, 2017 12:04 pm
Nothus wrote:
So what should us Bulls fans expect from the guys that are coming across then?
Obviously I've seen Lilley plenty but no idea about the other three.

Hallas is stil learning the 9 role especially when to run/pass aspect in the opposition 20 as he was a Prop albeit small one up until last year but has decent contribution.
Jjr & Olejdski are both tough hard working Forwards Jjr is predominantly a BR but has covered at Prop whereas Mikoli is a Powerful young Prop with a huge engine.
