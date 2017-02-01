WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Thoughts from tonight...

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 10:19 pm
GiantJake1988
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 238
Darnell has to start at FB next week

Leeming excellent

Overall we look fitter and quckier.

Interesting to see who will get the nod for left centre next week Mellor did well.

No news on Gaskell and expected arrival of Mamo

Looking like Taai is going to play prop this year.

Re: Thoughts from tonight...

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 10:28 pm
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14425
Location: Overlooking the Canal
How did Shannon go ?

And what was going on with Tommy, wanting to bray everyone ?
Last edited by GIANT DAZ on Wed Feb 01, 2017 10:34 pm, edited 1 time in total.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Thoughts from tonight...

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 10:34 pm
GiantJake1988
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 238
GIANT DAZ wrote:
How did Shannon go ?

And what was going on Tommy wanting to bray everyone ?


Looked like he's 80% fit to me which is understandable but strong. Depending on if Rapira is fit or not I would maybe give me a week at Oldham to get his fitness up and get settled in. If Rapira isn't fit then he has to play.

I'd play Nathan Mason before Clough also.

Hinchy looking like he will be playing at LF now which is a great of move too!
Last edited by GiantJake1988 on Wed Feb 01, 2017 10:36 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Thoughts from tonight...

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 10:35 pm
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14425
Location: Overlooking the Canal
GiantJake1988 wrote:
Looked like he's 80% fit to me which is understandable but strong. Depending on if Rapira is fit or not I would maybe give me a week at Oldham to get his fitness up and get settled in. If Rapira isn't fit then he has to play.

I'd play Nathan Mason before Clough also.


Good stuff, and to be fair i would have played Nathan before him anyway.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Thoughts from tonight...

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 10:39 pm
GiantJake1988
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 238
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Good stuff, and to be fair i would have played Nathan before him anyway.


can't see Clough playing many games at all really unless we get a injury crisis. Mason and Smith should play before him.

2nd row also interesting hard to leave any of Roberts, Bruno, Symonds or Ferguson out but only 3 will get the nod for Widnes game you would expect if Hinchy stays at loose?

Re: Thoughts from tonight...

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 10:46 pm
moggie
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 08, 2004 3:19 pm
Posts: 631
Location: Mirfield exiled to Dunblane
I'm looking forward to next season and think we'll do quite well. Last season started badly with the preseason and players getting injured, retiring and the Huby/Ferres fallout to go with sacking our conditioner and relieving Brough of the captaincy to mention a few. Stone will have us well drilled and fit for the season start and you could see at the back end of last season that we were getting better and playing more as a team than indivually and looked a lot fitter. We have had one bad season in I don't know how many with a core group of the players still here from our recent good seasons who can kick us on again this season. I know they're only friendlies but they do go along way in how the season can pan out and winning breeds winning which installs a winning mentality overall.

COYG

Re: Thoughts from tonight...

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 10:52 pm
Jo Jumbuck
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 911
What was score tonight ,Anyone.

Re: Thoughts from tonight...

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 10:54 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7074
GiantJake1988 wrote:
can't see Clough playing many games at all really unless we get a injury crisis. Mason and Smith should play before him.

2nd row also interesting hard to leave any of Roberts, Bruno, Symonds or Ferguson out but only 3 will get the nod for Widnes game you would expect if Hinchy stays at loose?


It's a much nicer position to be in than we were in last year when we had a few injuries and everything went pear shaped.

Score was 12-0
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

