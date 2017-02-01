I'm looking forward to next season and think we'll do quite well. Last season started badly with the preseason and players getting injured, retiring and the Huby/Ferres fallout to go with sacking our conditioner and relieving Brough of the captaincy to mention a few. Stone will have us well drilled and fit for the season start and you could see at the back end of last season that we were getting better and playing more as a team than indivually and looked a lot fitter. We have had one bad season in I don't know how many with a core group of the players still here from our recent good seasons who can kick us on again this season. I know they're only friendlies but they do go along way in how the season can pan out and winning breeds winning which installs a winning mentality overall.



COYG