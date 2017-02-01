Darnell has to start at FB next week
Leeming excellent
Overall we look fitter and quckier.
Interesting to see who will get the nod for left centre next week Mellor did well.
No news on Gaskell and expected arrival of Mamo
Looking like Taai is going to play prop this year.
