On the back of Callum Lancaster , Hull FC , playing for us in a friendly .
On the Total RL site ( Bradford thread) there is a report about Cameron Scott who has signed a 3 year deal with Hull FC , the report indicates Cameron will initially train with hull u23 & have games with Hull D-Reg partners Doncaster !
Do not know what to make of this , I assume we ( GT & Doncaster RLFC ) know about Hull FC's plans for Cameron .
Or am I not living in the real world ?
