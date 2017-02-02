WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Friendly vs Huddersfield

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Friendly vs Huddersfield

 
Post a reply

Re: Friendly vs Huddersfield

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 3:22 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 2899
Location: newton-le-willows
I couldn't get there last night but i'm sure come play off time,& the only games that seem to really matter these days, the team will be firing on all cylinders. Seems a bit worrying about Brown who along with Gidley seems injury prone & i wouldn't be surprised to see Patton play plenty of games this year in one of the half back positions.

Re: Friendly vs Huddersfield

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 7:06 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2711
Location: Stuck in 1982
Snaggletooth wrote:
Surely the words on the night were "opposed training session lads". These games are poor at best and its no surprise we flopped. Brown is injured and therefore Dec Patton gets a chance early on in the season.

Does the warm weather training actually do us any good, I can't remember a pre-season where we have been positive after friendlies?


I hear what you are saying and I'm not getting alarmist at all, but for 80 minutes 'effort' we didn't look like scoring. In an opposed training session I wouldn't have minded getting a nilling if we had bombed a load of chances by overdoing the creative stuff, or if we could see a set play or two, or even ran some decent lines.

Last night however, we didn't overdo anything much, apart from running it in 5 times followed by a generally poor kick, once the first twenty minutes of Plan A, up the middle with offloads at every opportunity didn't come off, plenty of wayward passing too.

As mark m said our defence was mostly ok and TBH 0 - 12 flattered us

Sorry for being a misery 'I will get my coat'!!

Re: Friendly vs Huddersfield

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 8:23 am
Snaggletooth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 617
Uncle Rico wrote:
I hear what you are saying and I'm not getting alarmist at all, but for 80 minutes 'effort' we didn't look like scoring. In an opposed training session I wouldn't have minded getting a nilling if we had bombed a load of chances by overdoing the creative stuff, or if we could see a set play or two, or even ran some decent lines.

Last night however, we didn't overdo anything much, apart from running it in 5 times followed by a generally poor kick, once the first twenty minutes of Plan A, up the middle with offloads at every opportunity didn't come off, plenty of wayward passing too.

As mark m said our defence was mostly ok and TBH 0 - 12 flattered us

Sorry for being a misery 'I will get my coat'!!


No need for the coat bud, however if our sentiments are the same at 20:00 next Saturday then feel free to set the alarm bells ringing!

Re: Friendly vs Huddersfield

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 8:36 am
Steve51 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 16, 2004 10:42 am
Posts: 3766
Location: To be confirmed
Off the back of this game, does anyone want to have a go at predicting how the Bronco's game will pan out ?

Re: Friendly vs Huddersfield

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:11 am
Winslade's Offload 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3363
Location: In the Black Parade
Well, for the benefit of people who didn't attend, I wouldn't describe the game as an opposed training session. The ref had to stop the game three times because of fighting. Hudds were well up for this match and there were some big hits and tackling going on between the forwards.

The disappointing thing for me though was the lack of attacking edge and planned moves. These would surely have been practiced in sunny Tenerife and should have been put into practice in the game. Ditto the kicking game. It made the squad look as though they were still in the fitness stage of pre-season rather than the handling / positioning / defensive structures and planned moves stage.

No point in analysing the game to death and as rightly pointed out, these friendlies are indeed only practice. But it looked as though we certainly wasted this game as an opportunity to prepare for the season.

Re: Friendly vs Huddersfield

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:22 am
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8247
Winslade's Offload wrote:
Well, for the benefit of people who didn't attend, I wouldn't describe the game as an opposed training session. The ref had to stop the game three times because of fighting. Hudds were well up for this match and there were some big hits and tackling going on between the forwards.

The disappointing thing for me though was the lack of attacking edge and planned moves. These would surely have been practiced in sunny Tenerife and should have been put into practice in the game. Ditto the kicking game. It made the squad look as though they were still in the fitness stage of pre-season rather than the handling / positioning / defensive structures and planned moves stage.

No point in analysing the game to death and as rightly pointed out, these friendlies are indeed only practice. But it looked as though we certainly wasted this game as an opportunity to prepare for the season.


If we are still playing Rhys Evans as centre, and Gidley in the halves, why would you be expecting an attacking edge. We seem to have picked up exactly where we left off in the Grand Final. Unable to score.

Re: Friendly vs Huddersfield

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:54 am
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 2816
Location: warrington
Apologies if I've missed it somewhere but what is Brown's injury.

Re: Friendly vs Huddersfield

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:25 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 2899
Location: newton-le-willows
Tightness in his hamstring apparently according to the Guardian.Mr Smith remarked that it seems a bit more than tightness !
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Captain Hook, ComeOnYouWolves, easyWire, Exabot [Bot], getdownmonkeyman, karetaker, MrFlibble, Smiffy27, Snaggletooth, Staffordshire Wire, The Riddler and 130 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,513,1121,45475,7324,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  