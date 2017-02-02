Well, for the benefit of people who didn't attend, I wouldn't describe the game as an opposed training session. The ref had to stop the game three times because of fighting. Hudds were well up for this match and there were some big hits and tackling going on between the forwards.



The disappointing thing for me though was the lack of attacking edge and planned moves. These would surely have been practiced in sunny Tenerife and should have been put into practice in the game. Ditto the kicking game. It made the squad look as though they were still in the fitness stage of pre-season rather than the handling / positioning / defensive structures and planned moves stage.



No point in analysing the game to death and as rightly pointed out, these friendlies are indeed only practice. But it looked as though we certainly wasted this game as an opportunity to prepare for the season.