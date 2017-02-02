Snaggletooth wrote: Surely the words on the night were "opposed training session lads". These games are poor at best and its no surprise we flopped. Brown is injured and therefore Dec Patton gets a chance early on in the season.



Does the warm weather training actually do us any good, I can't remember a pre-season where we have been positive after friendlies?

I hear what you are saying and I'm not getting alarmist at all, but for 80 minutes 'effort' we didn't look like scoring. In an opposed training session I wouldn't have minded getting a nilling if we had bombed a load of chances by overdoing the creative stuff, or if we could see a set play or two, or even ran some decent lines.Last night however, we didn't overdo anything much, apart from running it in 5 times followed by a generally poor kick, once the first twenty minutes of Plan A, up the middle with offloads at every opportunity didn't come off, plenty of wayward passing too.As mark m said our defence was mostly ok and TBH 0 - 12 flattered usSorry for being a misery 'I will get my coat'!!