Alffi_7 wrote: Not much to be said about that really. Hopefully friendly performances won't be representative to our season.



Not long off the plane from Tenerife though so I guess there could be some lethargy in there?



I thought generally the forwards looked good, Cooper, Westerman & Sims especially. Patton was probably the better half, lots of loose ball from Gids.



Lineham looks fitter than he did last year Russel went off injured after a head shot, but nothing too serious and didn't seem to be any other injuries other than that.

Agree about the forwards - thought that Crosby was also very good and I think he played the full 80. Some good running out of defence from Russell and Johnson. I thought both halves were pretty poor - we had zero creativity all game. Defence was strong though but we never looked like scoring.