Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 11:24 pm
In reality predictions are just bias guesses... but can be fun... in a utopian world this is how I would like it to unfold

League: Warrington, Castleford, Hull, St Helens, Trinity, Catalans, Wigan, Leeds, Salford, Hudds, Leigh, Widnes

Widnes v Toulouse in MPG

MOS: Darryl Clarke

Trinity dream team selections; Johnstone Ashurst and Williams

Challenge Cup Trinity v Cas in final

Grand Final Warrington v Hull

Championship league leader : HKR

Promoted from D1 Toronto and Newcastle
Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 8:46 am
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Sorry, Luke Gale, Ben is his brother who plays for Hunslet Warriors I think,
Its just my opinion Vasty, I just happen to think that Cas have a great team this season and plenty of depth. Big call to say Saints will not make top four, I just think they will lack consistency .
Happy to put £ 20 quid to a charity of your choice Vasty on a little wager, you pick your teams on the same criteria, suggest we forget Champ and Div 1 as that is a given. Who ever gets most correct pays £ 20 to the others choice of charity.


Try this one...

If we get to the CCup final or the SL Final you buy my ticket.

If we end up in the MPG I pay for your ticket.

I realise your outlay is greater than mine but I'm sure even you wouldn't resent that. However I'll make up the difference to a charity of your choice. Then we'll know for sure whether rampant pessimism wins over hopeless optimism.
Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 12:22 pm
Deal and best of luck I very much hope i am buying your ticket.
Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 2:08 pm
My attempt.

Grand Final Winner- Wigan

League Shield winner - Warrington

Top 4 - Warrington, Wigan, Cas, Hull

Middle 4 - Saints, Catalans, Leeds, Wakefield

Bottom 4 - Huddersfield, Salford, Leigh, Widnes

Widnes to beat Hull KR in Million pound game

Challenge Cup - Warrington to beat Cas

Man of steel - Chris Hill

Coach of the year - Daryll Powell

Championship winner - Hull KR

Div 1 winner - Toronto
Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:25 am
Grand Final Winner- Warrington

League Shield winner - Warrington

Top 4 - Warrington, Saints, Wigan, Hull

Middle 4 - Cas, Catalans, Salford, Wakefield

Bottom 4 - Leeds,Huddersfield, Leigh, Widnes

Hull KR to beat Widnes in Million pound game

Challenge Cup - Warrington to beat Saints

Man of steel - Daryll Clarke

Coach of the year - Daryll Powell

Championship winner - Hull KR

Div 1 winner - Toronto
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 12:59 pm
League Leaders Shield - Cas

Challenge Cup - Hull

Grand Final - Cas to beat Leeds

MOS - Luke Gale

Coach of the year - Daryl Powell

Million Pound Game - Leigh to beat Catalans
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 2:00 pm
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Deal and best of luck I very much hope i am buying your ticket.


You can buy me a pint at the very least :lol:
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:55 am
No one saw the Warrington decline coming did they.
