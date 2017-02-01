|
Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 189
|
In reality predictions are just bias guesses... but can be fun... in a utopian world this is how I would like it to unfold
League: Warrington, Castleford, Hull, St Helens, Trinity, Catalans, Wigan, Leeds, Salford, Hudds, Leigh, Widnes
Widnes v Toulouse in MPG
MOS: Darryl Clarke
Trinity dream team selections; Johnstone Ashurst and Williams
Challenge Cup Trinity v Cas in final
Grand Final Warrington v Hull
Championship league leader : HKR
Promoted from D1 Toronto and Newcastle
|
|
Thu Feb 02, 2017 8:46 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26268
Location: Poodle Power!
|
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Sorry, Luke Gale, Ben is his brother who plays for Hunslet Warriors I think,
Its just my opinion Vasty, I just happen to think that Cas have a great team this season and plenty of depth. Big call to say Saints will not make top four, I just think they will lack consistency .
Happy to put £ 20 quid to a charity of your choice Vasty on a little wager, you pick your teams on the same criteria, suggest we forget Champ and Div 1 as that is a given. Who ever gets most correct pays £ 20 to the others choice of charity.
Try this one...
If we get to the CCup final or the SL Final you buy my ticket.
If we end up in the MPG I pay for your ticket.
I realise your outlay is greater than mine but I'm sure even you wouldn't resent that. However I'll make up the difference to a charity of your choice. Then we'll know for sure whether rampant pessimism wins over hopeless optimism.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Thu Feb 02, 2017 12:22 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1699
Location: wakefield
|
Deal and best of luck I very much hope i am buying your ticket.
|
|
Thu Feb 02, 2017 2:08 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1497
|
My attempt.
Grand Final Winner- Wigan
League Shield winner - Warrington
Top 4 - Warrington, Wigan, Cas, Hull
Middle 4 - Saints, Catalans, Leeds, Wakefield
Bottom 4 - Huddersfield, Salford, Leigh, Widnes
Widnes to beat Hull KR in Million pound game
Challenge Cup - Warrington to beat Cas
Man of steel - Chris Hill
Coach of the year - Daryll Powell
Championship winner - Hull KR
Div 1 winner - Toronto
|
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:25 am
|
Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2004 5:06 pm
Posts: 2163
|
Grand Final Winner- Warrington
League Shield winner - Warrington
Top 4 - Warrington, Saints, Wigan, Hull
Middle 4 - Cas, Catalans, Salford, Wakefield
Bottom 4 - Leeds,Huddersfield, Leigh, Widnes
Hull KR to beat Widnes in Million pound game
Challenge Cup - Warrington to beat Saints
Man of steel - Daryll Clarke
Coach of the year - Daryll Powell
Championship winner - Hull KR
Div 1 winner - Toronto
|
|
Tue Sep 26, 2017 12:59 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:19 pm
Posts: 23
|
League Leaders Shield - Cas
Challenge Cup - Hull
Grand Final - Cas to beat Leeds
MOS - Luke Gale
Coach of the year - Daryl Powell
Million Pound Game - Leigh to beat Catalans
|
|
Tue Sep 26, 2017 2:00 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26268
Location: Poodle Power!
|
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Deal and best of luck I very much hope i am buying your ticket.
You can buy me a pint at the very least
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, 60sCat, altofts wildcat, borocat, coco the fullback, eric35, got there, Kevs Head, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, LyndsayGill, Mable_Syrup, musson, nathb6, PHe, PopTart, Sandal Cat, Scarlet Pimpernell, takethetwo, Telboy, Tharg The Mighty, vastman, wakefieldwall, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 252 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,638,047
|2,076
|76,246
|4,491
|SET
|