bellycouldtackle wrote: Sorry, Luke Gale, Ben is his brother who plays for Hunslet Warriors I think,

Its just my opinion Vasty, I just happen to think that Cas have a great team this season and plenty of depth. Big call to say Saints will not make top four, I just think they will lack consistency .

Happy to put £ 20 quid to a charity of your choice Vasty on a little wager, you pick your teams on the same criteria, suggest we forget Champ and Div 1 as that is a given. Who ever gets most correct pays £ 20 to the others choice of charity.

Try this one...If we get to the CCup final or the SL Final you buy my ticket.If we end up in the MPG I pay for your ticket.I realise your outlay is greater than mine but I'm sure even you wouldn't resent that. However I'll make up the difference to a charity of your choice. Then we'll know for sure whether rampant pessimism wins over hopeless optimism.