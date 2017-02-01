In reality predictions are just bias guesses... but can be fun... in a utopian world this is how I would like it to unfold
League: Warrington, Castleford, Hull, St Helens, Trinity, Catalans, Wigan, Leeds, Salford, Hudds, Leigh, Widnes
Widnes v Toulouse in MPG
MOS: Darryl Clarke
Trinity dream team selections; Johnstone Ashurst and Williams
Challenge Cup Trinity v Cas in final
Grand Final Warrington v Hull
Championship league leader : HKR
Promoted from D1 Toronto and Newcastle
