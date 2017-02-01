|
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1547
Location: wakefield
|
My Predictions are as follows, only sure about Championship and Div 1 winners !!!
Grand Final - Warrington to beat Wigan
League Shield winner - Cas
Top 4 - Cas , Wigan, Warrington, Hull,
Middle 4 - St Helens, Catalan, Leeds, Leigh
Bottom 4 - Salford, Huddersfield, Wakefield Widnes
Widnes to beat Hull KR in Million pound game
Challenge Cup - Castleford to Beat Hull
Man of steel - Ben Gale
Coach of the year - Daryl Powell
Championship winner Hull KR
Div 1 winner Toronto
|
|
Wed Feb 01, 2017 5:28 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25433
Location: Poodle Power!
|
You should have titled this thread as "How predictable am I in 2017"
This ones going to come back and haunt you and I can't wait to be the ghost
To be honest Belly why don't you just call it a day and be what you really are, a Cas fan
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Wed Feb 01, 2017 6:58 pm
|
Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1133
|
Who's Ben Gale and who does he play for?
|
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
|
Wed Feb 01, 2017 7:31 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1547
Location: wakefield
|
Sorry, Luke Gale, Ben is his brother who plays for Hunslet Warriors I think,
Its just my opinion Vasty, I just happen to think that Cas have a great team this season and plenty of depth. Big call to say Saints will not make top four, I just think they will lack consistency .
Happy to put £ 20 quid to a charity of your choice Vasty on a little wager, you pick your teams on the same criteria, suggest we forget Champ and Div 1 as that is a given. Who ever gets most correct pays £ 20 to the others choice of charity.
|
|
Wed Feb 01, 2017 7:45 pm
|
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8924
Location: wakefield
|
My Predictions are as follows
Grand Final - Warrington to beat Wigan
League Shield winner - Cas
Top 4 - Cas , Wigan, Warrington, Hull,
Middle 4 - Wakefield, Leeds, St Helens, Catalan,
Bottom 4 - Salford, Huddersfield, Widnes, Leigh,
Leigh to beat Hull KR in Million pound game
Challenge Cup - Hull to beat Leeds
Man of steel - Tom Johnstone
Coach of the year - Chris Chester
Championship winner Hull KR
Div 1 winner Toronto
|
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
|
Wed Feb 01, 2017 8:17 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7397
|
Wigan or Warrington to win LSS and Grand Ginal (maybe on each)
Top 5
Wigan
Warrington
Hull
Cas
Saints
After that, it could finish in any order and much will depend on injuries but i'll go with
Catalan
Wakefield
Leeds
Hudds
Salford
Leigh
Widnes
Toulouse to get close but will be pipped to the Championship title by KR, who will win the MPG.
Toronto to sail through league 1
Challenge Cup - Wakefield
(It wont happen but, every year I just hope that it could be us).
For Trinity, I just want us to compete for the full season.
It was a fantastic effort to make the 8 last season but, the last 7 games weren't good and the previous season was a horror show from start to finish and we were lucky not to fall through the trap door.
I hope that we can make the 8 again and secure 3 wins from the last 7 games.
A couple of early wins will take a bit of pressure off.
Huddersfield away and Salford at home are huge games for us and if Leeds cant get their act together, a win at their place in round 5 would be excellent.
|
|
Wed Feb 01, 2017 8:44 pm
|
Joined: Thu Sep 09, 2010 4:50 pm
Posts: 358
|
RLW tips us to finish 8th, I'll be happy with that.
|
|
Wed Feb 01, 2017 9:25 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 364
|
It seems that most fans from other clubs are predicting Wakey to finish dead bottom or at least bottom 4, where as most RL press and reporters think we'll finish between 6th and 8th with some even suggesting that pushing for a top 4 spot isn't entirely out of the question. I'm more inclined to believe the views of the reporters as they're generally slightly more impartial and spend more time watching the game, this also seems more in line with what the club and players seem to be hoping for too
|
|
Wed Feb 01, 2017 11:08 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3857
|
I don't know, just been through the Leeds prediction thread on their board and was surprised to see how many have us in the Top 8, very unlike them.
Generally though fans of other clubs are lazy when it comes to predictions and it's generally an easy thing to do to put Wakey in the bottom 2. Some fans don't consider where we finished last year and how much we've improved the squad since then, especially compared to the clubs that finished below and around us.
|
|
Wed Feb 01, 2017 11:12 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3857
|
|
