Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1547
Location: wakefield
My Predictions are as follows, only sure about Championship and Div 1 winners !!!
Grand Final - Warrington to beat Wigan
League Shield winner - Cas
Top 4 - Cas , Wigan, Warrington, Hull,
Middle 4 - St Helens, Catalan, Leeds, Leigh
Bottom 4 - Salford, Huddersfield, Wakefield Widnes
Widnes to beat Hull KR in Million pound game
Challenge Cup - Castleford to Beat Hull
Man of steel - Ben Gale
Coach of the year - Daryl Powell
Championship winner Hull KR
Div 1 winner Toronto
Wed Feb 01, 2017 5:28 pm
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25433
Location: Poodle Power!
You should have titled this thread as "How predictable am I in 2017"
This ones going to come back and haunt you and I can't wait to be the ghost
To be honest Belly why don't you just call it a day and be what you really are, a Cas fan
SUPPORT SWAG...
Wed Feb 01, 2017 6:58 pm
Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1132
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Man of steel - Ben Gale
Who's Ben Gale and who does he play for?
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Wed Feb 01, 2017 7:31 pm
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1547
Location: wakefield
Sorry, Luke Gale, Ben is his brother who plays for Hunslet Warriors I think,
Its just my opinion Vasty, I just happen to think that Cas have a great team this season and plenty of depth. Big call to say Saints will not make top four, I just think they will lack consistency .
Happy to put £ 20 quid to a charity of your choice Vasty on a little wager, you pick your teams on the same criteria, suggest we forget Champ and Div 1 as that is a given. Who ever gets most correct pays £ 20 to the others choice of charity.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 7:45 pm
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8924
Location: wakefield
My Predictions are as follows
Grand Final - Warrington to beat Wigan
League Shield winner - Cas
Top 4 - Cas , Wigan, Warrington, Hull,
Middle 4 - Wakefield, Leeds, St Helens, Catalan,
Bottom 4 - Salford, Huddersfield, Widnes, Leigh,
Leigh to beat Hull KR in Million pound game
Challenge Cup - Hull to beat Leeds
Man of steel - Tom Johnstone
Coach of the year - Chris Chester
Championship winner Hull KR
Div 1 winner Toronto
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Wed Feb 01, 2017 8:17 pm
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7396
Wigan or Warrington to win LSS and Grand Ginal (maybe on each)
Top 5
Wigan
Warrington
Hull
Cas
Saints
After that, it could finish in any order and much will depend on injuries but i'll go with
Catalan
Wakefield
Leeds
Hudds
Salford
Leigh
Widnes
Toulouse to get close but will be pipped to the Championship title by KR, who will win the MPG.
Toronto to sail through league 1
Challenge Cup - Wakefield
(It wont happen but, every year I just hope that it could be us).
For Trinity, I just want us to compete for the full season.
It was a fantastic effort to make the 8 last season but, the last 7 games weren't good and the previous season was a horror show from start to finish and we were lucky not to fall through the trap door.
I hope that we can make the 8 again and secure 3 wins from the last 7 games.
A couple of early wins will take a bit of pressure off.
Huddersfield away and Salford at home are huge games for us and if Leeds cant get their act together, a win at their place in round 5 would be excellent.
