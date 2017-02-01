Wigan or Warrington to win LSS and Grand Ginal (maybe on each)Top 5WiganWarringtonHullCasSaintsAfter that, it could finish in any order and much will depend on injuries but i'll go withCatalanWakefieldLeedsHuddsSalfordLeighWidnesToulouse to get close but will be pipped to the Championship title by KR, who will win the MPG.Toronto to sail through league 1Challenge Cup - Wakefield(It wont happen but, every year I just hope that it could be us).For Trinity, I just want us to compete for the full season.It was a fantastic effort to make the 8 last season but, the last 7 games weren't good and the previous season was a horror show from start to finish and we were lucky not to fall through the trap door.I hope that we can make the 8 again and secure 3 wins from the last 7 games.A couple of early wins will take a bit of pressure off.Huddersfield away and Salford at home are huge games for us and if Leeds cant get their act together, a win at their place in round 5 would be excellent.