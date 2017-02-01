WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity 2017 Predictions

 
Post a reply

2017 Predictions

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 4:19 pm
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1547
Location: wakefield
My Predictions are as follows, only sure about Championship and Div 1 winners !!!

Grand Final - Warrington to beat Wigan

League Shield winner - Cas

Top 4 - Cas , Wigan, Warrington, Hull,

Middle 4 - St Helens, Catalan, Leeds, Leigh

Bottom 4 - Salford, Huddersfield, Wakefield Widnes

Widnes to beat Hull KR in Million pound game

Challenge Cup - Castleford to Beat Hull

Man of steel - Ben Gale

Coach of the year - Daryl Powell

Championship winner Hull KR

Div 1 winner Toronto

Re: 2017 Predictions

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 5:28 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25433
Location: Poodle Power!
bellycouldtackle wrote:
My Predictions are as follows, only sure about Championship and Div 1 winners !!!

Grand Final - Warrington to beat Wigan

League Shield winner - Cas

Top 4 - Cas , Wigan, Warrington, Hull,

Middle 4 - St Helens, Catalan, Leeds, Leigh

Bottom 4 - Salford, Huddersfield, Wakefield Widnes

Widnes to beat Hull KR in Million pound game

Challenge Cup - Castleford to Beat Hull

Man of steel - Ben Gale

Coach of the year - Daryl Powell

Championship winner Hull KR

Div 1 winner Toronto


You should have titled this thread as "How predictable am I in 2017" :ROCKS:

This ones going to come back and haunt you and I can't wait to be the ghost :roll:

To be honest Belly why don't you just call it a day and be what you really are, a Cas fan :WHISTLE:
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: 2017 Predictions

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 6:58 pm
financialtimes User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1132
bellycouldtackle wrote:

Man of steel - Ben Gale


Who's Ben Gale and who does he play for? :MOON:
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Image

Re: 2017 Predictions

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 7:31 pm
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1547
Location: wakefield
Sorry, Luke Gale, Ben is his brother who plays for Hunslet Warriors I think,
Its just my opinion Vasty, I just happen to think that Cas have a great team this season and plenty of depth. Big call to say Saints will not make top four, I just think they will lack consistency .
Happy to put £ 20 quid to a charity of your choice Vasty on a little wager, you pick your teams on the same criteria, suggest we forget Champ and Div 1 as that is a given. Who ever gets most correct pays £ 20 to the others choice of charity.

Re: 2017 Predictions

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 7:45 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8924
Location: wakefield
My Predictions are as follows

Grand Final - Warrington to beat Wigan

League Shield winner - Cas

Top 4 - Cas , Wigan, Warrington, Hull,

Middle 4 - Wakefield, Leeds, St Helens, Catalan,

Bottom 4 - Salford, Huddersfield, Widnes, Leigh,

Leigh to beat Hull KR in Million pound game

Challenge Cup - Hull to beat Leeds

Man of steel - Tom Johnstone

Coach of the year - Chris Chester

Championship winner Hull KR

Div 1 winner Toronto
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, bellycouldtackle, comeontrinity, dboy, djcool, eric35, FickleFingerOfFate, JINJER, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, Mable_Syrup, MC_Wildcat, Mwhite83, pitchy, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Sandal Cat, Smew, Spookdownunder, The Avenger, The Dreadnought, Wakeylad21, wakeytrin, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 257 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,512,4811,78275,7304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  