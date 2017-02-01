|
My Predictions are as follows, only sure about Championship and Div 1 winners !!!
Grand Final - Warrington to beat Wigan
League Shield winner - Cas
Top 4 - Cas , Wigan, Warrington, Hull,
Middle 4 - St Helens, Catalan, Leeds, Leigh
Bottom 4 - Salford, Huddersfield, Wakefield Widnes
Widnes to beat Hull KR in Million pound game
Challenge Cup - Castleford to Beat Hull
Man of steel - Ben Gale
Coach of the year - Daryl Powell
Championship winner Hull KR
Div 1 winner Toronto
Wed Feb 01, 2017 5:28 pm
You should have titled this thread as "How predictable am I in 2017"
This ones going to come back and haunt you and I can't wait to be the ghost
To be honest Belly why don't you just call it a day and be what you really are, a Cas fan
Wed Feb 01, 2017 6:58 pm
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Man of steel - Ben Gale
Who's Ben Gale and who does he play for?
Wed Feb 01, 2017 7:31 pm
Sorry, Luke Gale, Ben is his brother who plays for Hunslet Warriors I think,
Its just my opinion Vasty, I just happen to think that Cas have a great team this season and plenty of depth. Big call to say Saints will not make top four, I just think they will lack consistency .
Happy to put £ 20 quid to a charity of your choice Vasty on a little wager, you pick your teams on the same criteria, suggest we forget Champ and Div 1 as that is a given. Who ever gets most correct pays £ 20 to the others choice of charity.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 7:45 pm
My Predictions are as follows
Grand Final - Warrington to beat Wigan
League Shield winner - Cas
Top 4 - Cas , Wigan, Warrington, Hull,
Middle 4 - Wakefield, Leeds, St Helens, Catalan,
Bottom 4 - Salford, Huddersfield, Widnes, Leigh,
Leigh to beat Hull KR in Million pound game
Challenge Cup - Hull to beat Leeds
Man of steel - Tom Johnstone
Coach of the year - Chris Chester
Championship winner Hull KR
Div 1 winner Toronto
