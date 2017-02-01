My Predictions are as follows, only sure about Championship and Div 1 winners !!!



Grand Final - Warrington to beat Wigan



League Shield winner - Cas



Top 4 - Cas , Wigan, Warrington, Hull,



Middle 4 - St Helens, Catalan, Leeds, Leigh



Bottom 4 - Salford, Huddersfield, Wakefield Widnes



Widnes to beat Hull KR in Million pound game



Challenge Cup - Castleford to Beat Hull



Man of steel - Ben Gale



Coach of the year - Daryl Powell



Championship winner Hull KR



Div 1 winner Toronto