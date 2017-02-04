Bent&Bongser wrote: It's looking as if, though the vast majority have called the right result (Bongser not in that happy set), even the biggest Toulouse backer will be out by a factor of two! If the Frenchies had a kicker it would be a bigger factor! Impressive. Perhaps this season won't be a two horse race.

Yes Toulouse have certainly laid down a marker (For anyone not seeing the result they handed Batley a 44-6 hiding)The test will be their away form ,and possibly squad depth. But if they continue to be virtually invincible at home and pick a few wins away, then they could be in the mix for the Top 4