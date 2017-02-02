|
Pumpetypump wrote:
Presumably those people who haven't put a Toulouse or Batley player as first scorer are blissfully unaware that they play 24 hours before the rest of us?
I was going to say this as well. They play Sat everyone else plays Sunday. It says that to the right of the screen?
But I didn't say anything because it's a competition
BULLSBOY2011:
Thu Feb 02, 2017 2:17 pm
Pumpetypump wrote:
Presumably those people who haven't put a Toulouse or Batley player as first scorer are blissfully unaware that they play 24 hours before the rest of us?
Shhhhhh, was hoping nobody would notice
Thu Feb 02, 2017 5:19 pm
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs..........Toulouse by 10
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers......................Fev by 16
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls.............................Hull KR by 28
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles..........Sheff by 6
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams............Dewsbury by 4
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos................London by 8
BONUS Gregory White (Toulouse)
Thu Feb 02, 2017 6:50 pm
Pumpetypump wrote:
Presumably those people who haven't put a Toulouse or Batley player as first scorer are blissfully unaware that they play 24 hours before the rest of us?
Maybe some are hedging their bets? Or making mischief
The truth is that Bonser spotted it mere seconds post posting and spake in a way for which he was heartily chastised by Mrs B. Can he bet retrospectively on a nil-nil in the curtain raiser?
That's why he only wastes money on The National!
Thu Feb 02, 2017 7:41 pm
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs – Toulouse by 12
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers – Fev by 18
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls – Rovers by 44
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles – Sheff by 16
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams – Rams by 10
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos – London by 26
BONUS: Elliot Minchella ( I had to pick him)
Thu Feb 02, 2017 8:33 pm
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs – Batley by 6
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers – Fev by 8
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls – Rovers by 12
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles – Sheff by 24
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams – Rams by 10
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos – London by 18
BONUS: Dom Brambani - Batley
Thu Feb 02, 2017 9:26 pm
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs - Toulouse by 18
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers - Fax by 10
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls - Bulls by 1
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles - Draw
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams - Dewsbury by 12
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos - London by 26
BONUS Marc Kheirallah
Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:26 pm
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs, Toulouse by 10
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers, Halifax by 4
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls, Hull by 38
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles, Oldham by 4
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams, Rochdale by 6
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos, London by 4
Bonus Gregory white Toulouse
Fri Feb 03, 2017 4:49 am
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs, Toulouse by 8
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers, Fev by 8
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls, KR by 28
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles, Sheff by 10
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams, Rams by 8
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos, London by 10
Bonus LEHA Junior Kalausa
Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:01 am
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs... Toulouse by 16
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers... Fax by 6
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls...KR by 42
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles...Sheffield by 10
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams...Dewsbury by 10
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos...London by 26
Bonus-Kuni Minga for Toulouse
