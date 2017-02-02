WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 2:09 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2681
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Pumpetypump wrote:
Presumably those people who haven't put a Toulouse or Batley player as first scorer are blissfully unaware that they play 24 hours before the rest of us?


I was going to say this as well. They play Sat everyone else plays Sunday. It says that to the right of the screen?

But I didn't say anything because it's a competition :twisted: :SHOOT:
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 2:17 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2933
Location: Bradford
Pumpetypump wrote:
Presumably those people who haven't put a Toulouse or Batley player as first scorer are blissfully unaware that they play 24 hours before the rest of us?


Shhhhhh, was hoping nobody would notice :D

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 5:19 pm
FevGrinder User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 16, 2010 4:21 pm
Posts: 475
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs..........Toulouse by 10
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers......................Fev by 16
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls.............................Hull KR by 28
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles..........Sheff by 6
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams............Dewsbury by 4
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos................London by 8

BONUS Gregory White (Toulouse)

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 6:50 pm
Bent&Bongser User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 838
Pumpetypump wrote:
Presumably those people who haven't put a Toulouse or Batley player as first scorer are blissfully unaware that they play 24 hours before the rest of us?


Maybe some are hedging their bets? Or making mischief :?

The truth is that Bonser spotted it mere seconds post posting and spake in a way for which he was heartily chastised by Mrs B. Can he bet retrospectively on a nil-nil in the curtain raiser?

That's why he only wastes money on The National!

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 7:41 pm
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2791
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs – Toulouse by 12
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers – Fev by 18
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls – Rovers by 44
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles – Sheff by 16
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams – Rams by 10
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos – London by 26

BONUS: Elliot Minchella ( I had to pick him)

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 8:33 pm
Bullnorthern Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 25, 2012 6:11 pm
Posts: 556
Location: BARNSLEY
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs – Batley by 6
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers – Fev by 8
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls – Rovers by 12
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles – Sheff by 24
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams – Rams by 10
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos – London by 18

BONUS: Dom Brambani - Batley

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 9:26 pm
daveyz999 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 28, 2010 7:17 pm
Posts: 1674
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs - Toulouse by 18
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers - Fax by 10
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls - Bulls by 1
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles - Draw
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams - Dewsbury by 12
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos - London by 26

BONUS Marc Kheirallah

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:26 pm
rambull1967 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Feb 13, 2008 9:47 pm
Posts: 191
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs, Toulouse by 10
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers, Halifax by 4
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls, Hull by 38
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles, Oldham by 4
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams, Rochdale by 6
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos, London by 4

Bonus Gregory white Toulouse

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 4:49 am
Broad Ings Warrior Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2007 12:05 pm
Posts: 91
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs, Toulouse by 8
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers, Fev by 8
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls, KR by 28
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles, Sheff by 10
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams, Rams by 8
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos, London by 10

Bonus LEHA Junior Kalausa

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:01 am
bobsmyuncle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 04, 2008 2:03 am
Posts: 1879
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs... Toulouse by 16
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers... Fax by 6
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls...KR by 42
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles...Sheffield by 10
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams...Dewsbury by 10
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos...London by 26
Bonus-Kuni Minga for Toulouse
