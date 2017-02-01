WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 10:47 pm
sir HaRoLd FaCey
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jul 18, 2010 6:42 pm
Posts: 326
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs - Toulouse by 6
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers - Fev by 8
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls - Hull KR by 42
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles - Oldham by 8
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams - Rochdale by 4
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos -London by 22

Bonus - Jy Hitchcox (Batley)


Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 10:55 pm
jackmac452
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jan 16, 2013 8:17 pm
Posts: 219
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs.....Toulose by 12
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers.................Fev by 6
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls.........................H.K.R. by 16
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles......Sheffield by 18
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams........Dewsbury by 8
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos..............London by 22

BONUS: Leon Price



Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 11:05 pm
Bendybulls
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jan 29, 2013 1:48 pm
Posts: 100
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs Toulouse by 12
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers Fev by 10
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls Hull KR by 38
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles Sheffield by 12
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams Dewsbury by 16
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos London by 22

BONUS Dominic Brambani Batley

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 1:11 am
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2676
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs - Toulouse by 8
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers - Halifax by 12
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls - Hull KR by 30
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles - Sheffield by 10
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams - Dewsbury by 4
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos - London by 16

BONUS:

Kuni Minga - Toulouse




