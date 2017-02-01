WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 4:12 pm
GazzaBull Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Dec 28, 2008 2:02 am
Posts: 24
I hope there is no post limit on entering! I've been a long time observer and fancy getting in on this.

Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs Toulouse by 8
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers Featherstone by 6
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls Hull KR by 46
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles Sheffield by 20
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams Dewsbury by 18
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos London by 30

BONUS: Wayne Reittie for Batley

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 4:18 pm
SLPTom Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Apr 02, 2015 11:54 am
Posts: 31
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs TOULOUSE by 18
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers FEV by 10
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls KR by 40
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles SHEFFIELD by 20
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams ROCHDALE by 4
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos LONDON by 24

BONUS: Ryan Shaw for KR

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 4:41 pm
herr rigsby Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 15, 2009 8:46 am
Posts: 231
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs TOULOUSE by 8
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers FEV by 8
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls KR by 42
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles SHEFFIELD by 8
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams DEWSBURY by 14
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos LONDON by 22
BONUS: Joey Keyes

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 5:22 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 849
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs TOULOUSE by 8
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers FEV by 10
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls KR by 28
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles SHEFFIELD by 16
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams RAMS by 4
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos LONDON by 12

Bonus Menzie Yere

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 5:34 pm
le penguin User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 12:58 pm
Posts: 9
Location: the middle of nowhere, the centre of everywhere
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs TOULOUSE BY 16
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers HALIFAX BY 6
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls HULL KR BY 40
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles SHEFFIELD BY 6
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams ROCHDALE BY 4
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos LONDON BY 14

BONUS Kieran Moss :DEPRESSED:

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 7:43 pm
Bent&Bongser User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 835
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs....Batley by 2
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers.......Fev by 4
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls.............KR by 36
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles....Steelers to nick it by 3!
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams.......Rams by 10
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos.........Southrons by 20

BONUS: Lee Smith for Bradford (at prop) :wink:

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 7:52 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7484
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs ---- Toulouse by 18
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers -------------- Fev by 23
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls ---------------------- Bulls by 30
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles ------ Sheffield by 12
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams -------- Dewsbury by 12
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos ------------- London by 24

BONUS:
Kieran Moss
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours
