I hope there is no post limit on entering! I've been a long time observer and fancy getting in on this.



Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs Toulouse by 8

Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers Featherstone by 6

Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls Hull KR by 46

Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles Sheffield by 20

Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams Dewsbury by 18

Swinton Lions vs London Broncos London by 30



BONUS: Wayne Reittie for Batley