2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 2:21 pm
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2927
Location: Bradford
Here we go then with our annual Predictions League - and, let's be honest, after the off-season we've had we all need something frivolous to cheer us up a bit.

The rules are very similar to those employed previously, but please note the additions.

RULES
    1. Correctly predict winning side - 1 point
    2. Correctly predict winning side and the winning margin - 5 points
    3. Correctly predict a draw - 10 points
    4. Correctly predict every game in the round - Double points

NEW FOR 2017
    Each week there will be a different BONUS prediction question to test your knowledge and skill. Correctly answering this question will give an additional 5 points

There might be other tweaks as we go along, as well as a Play Off and Cup Competition - and possibly a prize at the end - but, like Chalmers and Lowe, I only just got here and am making it up as I go along.

OTHER RULES
    1. There'll be a cut off time each week, usually just before the earliest game kicks off. Anyone entering after that time will be ignored
    2. Supporters of other clubs are welcome to participate, so long as you play nice and don't troll our forum :roll:
    3. As with all these things, the judges (me) decision is final, no correspondence will be entered into... yada yada, you know the rest... :wink:


ENTERING
We don't have time to gather a list of participants as the season starts this weekend. So I'm working on the basis that everyone who gives predictions on this thread is automatically entered into the competition.

OK folks, that's the preliminaries. Here goes...

WEEK 1 MATCHES

    Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs
    Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers
    Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls
    Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles
    Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams
    Swinton Lions vs London Broncos

    BONUS: Which player will be the first to score in this season's Championship?

Entries must be submitted by 3.00 pm on Saturday February 4th

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 2:25 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2927
Location: Bradford
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs Toulouse by 10
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers Fev by 8
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls Hull KR by 48
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles Oldham by 14
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams Dewsbury by 12
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos London by 18

BONUS Marc Kheirallah

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 2:33 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4243
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs ..... Toulouse by 4
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers ..... Fev by 8
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls ..... Hull KR by 54
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles ..... Sheffield by 10
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams ..... Rochdale by 2
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos ..... London by 8

BONUS: Which player will be the first to score in this season's Championship?
Wayne Rettie

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 2:41 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25969
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs – BATLEY BY 4
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers – FEV BY 10
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls – RERVERS BY 52
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles – SHEFFIELD BY 10
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams – RAMS BY 12
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos – LAAANDAN BY 18

BONUS: Thomas Minns
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 2:42 pm
Fr13daY User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm
Posts: 314
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs - Batley by 12
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers - Fev by 16
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls - Hull KR by 30
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles - Sheffield by 24
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams - Dews by 6
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos - London by 10

BONUS: Which player will be the first to score in this season's Championship?
Dane Chisholm
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 3:11 pm
Duckman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3761
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs - Toulouse by 4
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers - Fev by 6
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls - Hull KR by 50
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles - Oldham by 6
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams - Dewsbury by 12
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos - London by 18

BONUS: Which player will be the first to score in this season's Championship?
Marc Kheirallah

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 3:33 pm
Steel City Bull User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Sep 02, 2013 12:22 pm
Posts: 98
Location: Sheffield
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs Toulouse by 14
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers Fax by 10
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls HKR by 26
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles Oldham by 16
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams Dews by 20
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos London by 36


BONUS Ethan Ryan
Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 3:36 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27565
Location: MACS0647-JD
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs ---- Toulouse by 12
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers -------------- Fev by 8
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls ---------------------- Hull KR by 68
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles ------ Sheffield by 12
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams -------- Dewsbury by 12
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos ------------- London by 18

BONUS:
Danny Addy
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 3:45 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2014
Location: No longer Bradford
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs - Batley by 8
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers - Featherstone by 14
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls - Hull KR by 52
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles - Oldham by 7
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams - Dewsbury by 12
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos - London by 22

Bonus: David Scott

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 1

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 3:50 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 798
Location: Waiting
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs, Batley by 10
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers, Featherstone by 8
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls, KR by 54
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles, Draw
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams, Dewsbury by 8
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos, London by 28

Bonus: Moss for KR

