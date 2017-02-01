Here we go then with our annual Predictions League - and, let's be honest, after the off-season we've had we all need something frivolous to cheer us up a bit.
The rules are very similar to those employed previously, but please note the additions.
RULES
NEW FOR 2017
There might be other tweaks as we go along, as well as a Play Off and Cup Competition - and possibly a prize at the end - but, like Chalmers and Lowe, I only just got here and am making it up as I go along.
OTHER RULES
ENTERING
We don't have time to gather a list of participants as the season starts this weekend. So I'm working on the basis that everyone who gives predictions on this thread is automatically entered into the competition.
OK folks, that's the preliminaries. Here goes...
WEEK 1 MATCHES
Entries must be submitted by 3.00 pm on Saturday February 4th
- 1. Correctly predict winning side - 1 point
2. Correctly predict winning side and the winning margin - 5 points
3. Correctly predict a draw - 10 points
4. Correctly predict every game in the round - Double points
- Each week there will be a different BONUS prediction question to test your knowledge and skill. Correctly answering this question will give an additional 5 points
- 1. There'll be a cut off time each week, usually just before the earliest game kicks off. Anyone entering after that time will be ignored
2. Supporters of other clubs are welcome to participate, so long as you play nice and don't troll our forum
3. As with all these things, the judges (me) decision is final, no correspondence will be entered into... yada yada, you know the rest...
- Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs
Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers
Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls
Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles
Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams
Swinton Lions vs London Broncos
- BONUS: Which player will be the first to score in this season's Championship?
Entries must be submitted by 3.00 pm on Saturday February 4th