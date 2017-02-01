1. Correctly predict winning side - 1 point

2. Correctly predict winning side and the winning margin - 5 points

3. Correctly predict a draw - 10 points

4. Correctly predict every game in the round - Double points

Each week there will be a different BONUS prediction question to test your knowledge and skill. Correctly answering this question will give an additional 5 points

1. There'll be a cut off time each week, usually just before the earliest game kicks off. Anyone entering after that time will be ignored

2. Supporters of other clubs are welcome to participate, so long as you play nice and don't troll our forum

3. As with all these things, the judges (me) decision is final, no correspondence will be entered into... yada yada, you know the rest...

WEEK 1 MATCHES

Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs

Halifax vs Featherstone Rovers

Hull KR vs Bradford Bulls

Oldham Roughyeds vs Sheffield Eagles

Rochdale Hornets vs Dewsbury Rams

Swinton Lions vs London Broncos

BONUS : Which player will be the first to score in this season's Championship?

Here we go then with our annual Predictions League - and, let's be honest, after the off-season we've had we all need something frivolous to cheer us up a bit.The rules are very similar to those employed previously, but please note the additions.RULESNEW FOR 2017There might be other tweaks as we go along, as well as a Play Off and Cup Competition - and possibly a prize at the end - but, like Chalmers and Lowe, I only just got here and am making it up as I go along.OTHER RULESENTERINGWe don't have time to gather a list of participants as the season starts this weekend. So I'm working on the basis that everyone who gives predictions on this thread is automatically entered into the competition.OK folks, that's the preliminaries. Here goes...Entries must be submitted by 3.00 pm on Saturday February 4th