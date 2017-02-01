WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Avoid a drugs ban - simply switch codes

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Avoid a drugs ban - simply switch codes

 
Post a reply

Re: Avoid a drugs ban - simply switch codes

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 11:52 pm
Sheldon User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006 2:20 pm
Posts: 22018
Location: London
Apparently it's a long deal.

I can remember when he left Bulldigs due to homesickness, he's gonna love France.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.

Re: Avoid a drugs ban - simply switch codes

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 11:58 pm
Sheldon User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006 2:20 pm
Posts: 22018
Location: London
Superted wrote:
This is simply a move by Barba to force the NRLs hand - they're making the rules up as they go along. The Sharks tried to register Barbas contract a couple of months ago, enabling him to get back training and for his ban to begin at the start of the season, but the NRL have not registered it yet and have given no reason why - they're not following the same process and timelines that have previously existed for player registrations - Jarryd Hayne for instance left Rugby Union 7s, signed with the Titans (interestingly after the NRLs own signings deadline of 30th June) and made his debut all in the 1 week period.
The Sharks have been quite clever and used this situation to their advantage - they terminated Barbas contract when it all came out and have now months later after a stint in rehab subsequently signed him to a longer deal at a lower annual value. The NRL power brokers don't like that the Sharks have got one over them so are making it as difficult as possible. All the time though, whilst Barba has no registered contract, he ain't getting paid - and I don't know many people who could afford to go 4 months without pay.
As with the Andrew Fifita case, the NRL have handed down an official punishment that is within their guidelines, but are then being deliberately awkward to try and make the punishment more severe. I'd guess if they were challenged legally, they might be in bother for not following due process - a bit like the Sharks are with Todd Carney.


when you get disciplined or sacked by the nrl there's a process to get back in. Barba hasn't completed (or started) his, hayne didn't get sacked and fifita is a loving mainiac who isn't fit to play rep footy.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.

Re: Avoid a drugs ban - simply switch codes

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 12:07 am
Zulu01 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 91
Location: 24,894 miles from Wigan if you go t'other way around the Earth
Please feel free to correct me if I am wrong or missed something.

Gareth Hock was banned for 2 years for cocaine (as I remember it)

How has he managed to get a 12 match ban let alone be allowed to play Union
'aequo pede propera'

Re: Avoid a drugs ban - simply switch codes

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 10:57 am
wildshot User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1402
Location: The world is my oyster!
Zulu01 wrote:
Please feel free to correct me if I am wrong or missed something.

Gareth Hock was banned for 2 years for cocaine (as I remember it)

How has he managed to get a 12 match ban let alone be allowed to play Union


Different continents, different governing bodies, different application of rules and penalties.
Image
http://flightsandfrustration.com/



Millionaires wanted. Apply here --- Wakefield Trinity Wildcats

Re: Avoid a drugs ban - simply switch codes

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:37 am
Erik the not red Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 567
Zulu01 wrote:
Please feel free to correct me if I am wrong or missed something.

Gareth Hock was banned for 2 years for cocaine (as I remember it)

How has he managed to get a 12 match ban let alone be allowed to play Union


Oh dear here we go again another Wigan fan whinging when their cheating got caught out.

Simply put. Hock failed a match day sample. Cocaine is a stimulant and therefore a performance enhancer which it is why its on the banned list like other stimulants (amphetamines for example). Having it swilling around in your system in a match day is therefore cheating and Hock got exactly what he deserved.

Cocaine does not provide long term performance enhancement like steroids and does therefore not attract a ban for that reason if it is found in an out of competition sample. Its use is of course a social and possible criminal issue which is why a particular sports governing body may take a dim view of its use and impose their own sanctions.

Barba's sample was taken out of competition so it is up to the governing body alone to deal with it.

To summarise

Hock - idiot and cheat
Barba - idiot only
French RU - lying bunch of hypocritical fascists

Nothing most people didn't know already.

Re: Avoid a drugs ban - simply switch codes

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 8:45 pm
Zulu01 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 91
Location: 24,894 miles from Wigan if you go t'other way around the Earth
Erik the not red wrote:
Oh dear here we go again another Wigan fan whinging when their cheating got caught out.

Simply put. Hock failed a match day sample. Cocaine is a stimulant and therefore a performance enhancer which it is why its on the banned list like other stimulants (amphetamines for example). Having it swilling around in your system in a match day is therefore cheating and Hock got exactly what he deserved.

Cocaine does not provide long term performance enhancement like steroids and does therefore not attract a ban for that reason if it is found in an out of competition sample. Its use is of course a social and possible criminal issue which is why a particular sports governing body may take a dim view of its use and impose their own sanctions.

Barba's sample was taken out of competition so it is up to the governing body alone to deal with it.

To summarise

Hock - idiot and cheat
Barba - idiot only
French RU - lying bunch of hypocritical fascists

Nothing most people didn't know already.


Thanx Erik

Like I did say its what I remembered (Didnt go and study the why's and wherefores)

As for being a Wigan fan - wrong, you've more chance of platting fog than me ever supporting Wigan

Again thanx for input - Loved your summmery

Regards
'aequo pede propera'

Re: Avoid a drugs ban - simply switch codes

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 10:48 pm
Erik the not red Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 567
Zulu01 wrote:
As for being a Wigan fan - wrong, you've more chance of platting fog than me ever supporting Wigan

Again thanx for input - Loved your summmery

Regards


My sincere apologies to you for the the Wigan slur - a genuine mistake on my part.

Re: Avoid a drugs ban - simply switch codes

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 3:12 am
Zulu01 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 91
Location: 24,894 miles from Wigan if you go t'other way around the Earth
Erik the not red wrote:
My sincere apologies to you for the the Wigan slur - a genuine mistake on my part.


Nahh no worries Erik, you did fully explain the situation and thanx for that

Have a good season - hopefully not as good as ours

Cheers :thumb:
'aequo pede propera'

Re: Avoid a drugs ban - simply switch codes

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 7:14 am
Huddersfield1895 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2011 4:08 am
Posts: 1146
Rogues Gallery wrote:
It appears it doesn't matter in Union.

Keep it quiet, no names!!!

I thought the WADA rules applied across all sports? It appears not.

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/rugby-uni...em-insist-rfu/

union showing once again it has less morals than a alley cat.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: colly226, Huddersfield1895, HuddsRL5, Mable_Syrup, wire-quin and 116 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,513,0511,31775,7324,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  