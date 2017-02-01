Superted wrote:

This is simply a move by Barba to force the NRLs hand - they're making the rules up as they go along. The Sharks tried to register Barbas contract a couple of months ago, enabling him to get back training and for his ban to begin at the start of the season, but the NRL have not registered it yet and have given no reason why - they're not following the same process and timelines that have previously existed for player registrations - Jarryd Hayne for instance left Rugby Union 7s, signed with the Titans (interestingly after the NRLs own signings deadline of 30th June) and made his debut all in the 1 week period.

The Sharks have been quite clever and used this situation to their advantage - they terminated Barbas contract when it all came out and have now months later after a stint in rehab subsequently signed him to a longer deal at a lower annual value. The NRL power brokers don't like that the Sharks have got one over them so are making it as difficult as possible. All the time though, whilst Barba has no registered contract, he ain't getting paid - and I don't know many people who could afford to go 4 months without pay.

As with the Andrew Fifita case, the NRL have handed down an official punishment that is within their guidelines, but are then being deliberately awkward to try and make the punishment more severe. I'd guess if they were challenged legally, they might be in bother for not following due process - a bit like the Sharks are with Todd Carney.