Whats peoples thoughts on this? Surely a drugs ban should be across all sports regardless of whether its rugby league, tennis or tiddly winks?! I think it's ridiculous that a player can pick up a drugs ban and then escape it by switching sports. Or is it just another case of the Rugby Union doing as they please for their own means? Ben had no club, so best of luck to him going to play Union, thats not the issue. My issue is that he should still have to serve the ban, due it being drugs related, before he can play.