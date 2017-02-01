WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cost of Supporting Your RL CLub

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 11:24 am
Jemmo
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:37 pm
Posts: 16427
Location: Here...there...I'm not allowed to swear
LoveMyVouchers.co.uk have done a study into the cost of supporting Rugby League. The table for our division can be seen here:

https://www.lovemyvouchers.co.uk/rugby- ... 7/#league1

We have the 5th most expensive season ticket, but the second cheapest replica shirt and programme.

Unsurprisingly we are the joint most expensive for a pint and second most expensive for a pie. (You can get three pies and some change at Keighley for the same price as one at the Keepmoat)

Re: Cost of Supporting Your RL CLub

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 1:13 pm
Double Movement
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1191
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Interesting to see they've got the cost of the Dons programme at £1.50.

Re: Cost of Supporting Your RL CLub

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 3:15 pm
Jemmo
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:37 pm
Posts: 16427
Location: Here...there...I'm not allowed to swear
Yes I have been told on Facebook that may be a mistake

Re: Cost of Supporting Your RL CLub

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 5:25 pm
GeoffRoebuck
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 30, 2003 5:57 pm
Posts: 2187
https://groceries.morrisons.com/webshop ... Images=yes

Re: Cost of Supporting Your RL CLub

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 6:12 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6053
Are you well Geoff, seen you have been on the Bradford site of late .

Re: Cost of Supporting Your RL CLub

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 7:44 pm
GeoffRoebuck
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 30, 2003 5:57 pm
Posts: 2187
weighman wrote:
Are you well Geoff, seen you have been on the Bradford site of late .


Yes Paul I'm very well thank you for asking & I hope you & your family are in good health.

I have also spent some time on two caravan sites.

Re: Cost of Supporting Your RL CLub

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 7:52 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6053
All well thanks , just couldn't understand your link to the morrisons website & the relevance or was it tongue in cheek .

Re: Cost of Supporting Your RL CLub

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 7:54 pm
GeoffRoebuck
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 30, 2003 5:57 pm
Posts: 2187
weighman wrote:
All well thanks , just couldn't understand your link to the morrisons website & the relevance or was it tongue in cheek .


"Just Pie In The Sky"

Re: Cost of Supporting Your RL CLub

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 6:06 am
Stand-Offish
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16435
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Well, I bought a meat and potato pasty cum pie at Whitehaven the last game of the disastrous season before last and it was only £1.20, I remember I paid with six 20p coins. The pasty/pie was massive so more a pie than a pasty and it was round, not a pasty shape. That was only 16+ months ago.
So I don't trust the robustness of the table.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

