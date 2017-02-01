LoveMyVouchers.co.uk have done a study into the cost of supporting Rugby League. The table for our division can be seen here:We have the 5th most expensive season ticket, but the second cheapest replica shirt and programme.Unsurprisingly we are the joint most expensive for a pint and second most expensive for a pie. (You can get three pies and some change at Keighley for the same price as one at the Keepmoat)