swifty62 wrote: think fev will be top team in division this year. so cant see us winning.





but never know with it being first game.

Swifty, I agree Fev are my Dark Horses to challenge HKR this coming season, they had a good squad last year and have improved it this year,it's not impossible to have a Fax win though, look at Blackpool last year, though I'm still tipping Fev to win.