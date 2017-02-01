WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - sundays predictions

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 11:18 am
hooligan27




attendance 1890
Score Fax 24 Fev 12

MOM Worrincey

Re: sundays predictions

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 11:49 am
charlie caroli






I will be there on Sunday , and think it will be a cracker,for me Fev will have to much Power, Speed, and Strength for Fax ,I'm going for a score of Fax 14 v Fev 30,Charlie knows. :thumb:

Re: sundays predictions

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 11:54 am
mr t hall




14-32 agree with Mr C.
Anyone know if Fev fans are in north or have we dropped segregation ?

Re: sundays predictions

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:51 pm
Pellon Boy




18 - 14 to Fax

Re: sundays predictions

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 1:46 pm
charlie caroli






mr t hall wrote:
14-32 agree with Mr C.
Anyone know if Fev fans are in north or have we dropped segregation ?

Mr Hall, I'm meeting up with Fevgrinder for the game, he told me yesterday there was NO segregation .

Re: sundays predictions

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 1:54 pm
mr t hall




Probably correct decision as the attendance doesn't warrant the expense of 3 stands.

