I would have thought tighter player contracts would be able to cover all other 'professional sports' for the length of the contract. I think the Solomona case has to be a wake up call for both League and Union, if players in both codes can retire and leave a contract behind, both codes will become more unstable. Regarding drugs all sports need a consistent code, otherwise we create a second, third and forth option for athletic drug cheats.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, bellycouldtackle, Dreadnaught, got there, Hessle Roader, JINJER, Kirmudgeonly, Kiyan, malpalu, Manuel, MC_Wildcat, musson, NEwildcat, poplar cats alive, rlfan, Sandal Cat, steadygetyerboots-on, The Dreadnought, Trinity 61, Yahoo [Bot] and 178 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|