Ben Barba has just managed to avoid a 12 month drug ban by switching codes to rugby union. Combine this with Denny Solomona 'retiring' from rugby league, Sandow refusing to honor his contract at Wolves and I'm rapidly feeling like our game is being made a mockery of.It is high time that rugby, league and union, had one over arching body to settle such matters. This for me would also include stricter enforcement on the 'tapping up' of players, which I appreciate would be difficult, and far more stringent enforcement of substance abuse. This article from the independent makes for interesting reading and while its slightly out of date it is a still very damning;Slight rant there I know, but reading the bbc article this morning really irritated me.