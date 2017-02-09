wire-quin wrote: I think the Bulls have got the rough end of the stick with what we've sent them!

As the season goes on you may find yourself becoming frustrated with Purtell! Yeah Pitts is one that we are devastated to have gone. His awareness is class and his ball running speaks for itself. I think in his two seasons at this level he scored 11 and 14 tries.I dunno. Impressed with Magrin's go forward! And Macani has a bit of pace! Yet to see him properley so will reserve judgement. Oh and we love Keyes haha!