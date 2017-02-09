Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: How did our former player Purtell, Pitts and Sammut play for you? In my opinion you have got a couple of cracking players in Pitts and Sammut! Purtell is a bit slow though now a days.

Purtell was pretty quiet but decent in defence.Sammut was Sammut, brilliant one minute then hitting the post from practically in front.Pitts is the one that impressed me the most.Made numerous breaks/half breaks and was difficult to put down.According to our coach himself, he's a Super League player.