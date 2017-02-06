Nothing obvious, Junior's second spell was very late on but that may be tactical to get him against a tiring defence rather than a niggle. William Barthau took a knock but seemed to shake it off.



A few other thoughts, Swinton were very impressive and are on the way up both on and off the pitch. It's a good job their kicker was kicking from his 'wrong' side most times.

A few of their players seem worth a look for next season if we stay down. 2 and 7 for starters.



London deserve credit for hanging on in their and finding a way to win the game. This would have been a defeat a couple of years ago. The players certainly weren't shirking.



When it did click London looked decent going forward, especially when moving the ball across and stretching Swinton, something I thought they should have done more. The defence certainly wasn't up to scratch at points.



Keiran needs a good game or two to get his confidence levels up. Playing his ex employers who know his game well next up may not be ideal. I'm confident he'll come good at this level.



Another northern friendly or two may be a plan in future to help the new signings settle in to the challenges the match day routine imposes. Financially it's difficult to argue with travelling on the day sadly.