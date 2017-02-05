The team have often travelled and played on the same day. It is due to finances and unlike northern teams who come down here it is not one trip per season. I have said for a long time that for expansion to happen the RFL need to help finance the travel to the outside the M62 corridor games for all teams. I believe at one time the team let the train take the strain, maybe it would be better to prebook a couple of 1st class carriages for every game (this way they would get privacy and able to genuflect in peace)and the club should organise a discount for the amount of travel they would do in a season. This way the team would be able to get up and walk around and not have to sit in cramped conditions for hours before a game.