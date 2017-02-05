WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Swinton game

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:40 pm
Halfdan of t'wide embrace
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jul 03, 2005 7:19 pm
Posts: 986
Location: Aldershot, Hants
Credit to Swinton, whilst London weren't great Swinton did a lot good and deserve credit. The right hand side of the London defence was worryingly weak. On the evidence of this Mr Schofield isn't far wrong about London, both on and off the pitch.

Re: Swinton game

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:08 pm
Rob from Erith
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2235
Location: Deepest Erith
Halfdan of t'wide embrace wrote:
Credit to Swinton, whilst London weren't great Swinton did a lot good and deserve credit. The right hand side of the London defence was worryingly weak. On the evidence of this Mr Schofield isn't far wrong about London, both on and off the pitch.


Was all set to have a rant about GS and found he'd almost damned us with faint praise!
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!

Re: Swinton game

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:26 pm
Andover Boy
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2012 8:43 pm
Posts: 359
Perhaps no surprise that Dixon is a liability defensively. Perhaps more importantly, though, how long have the team been travelling up on the day of the game? I recall they did it at Salford last year. Could this account for a slow start?
Catch my band, Sacrilege - dates at http://www.sacrilegenwobhm.com

Re: Swinton game

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:32 pm
Halfdan of t'wide embrace
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jul 03, 2005 7:19 pm
Posts: 986
Location: Aldershot, Hants
Yes it could be a factor. I watched with a Wire fan I know from the Carcassonne game. I didn't know they travelled today and we both said it looked like they were still on the coach for the first 15 mins or so.

Re: Swinton game

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 11:16 pm
mickyb1234
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3675
A win is a win but a bit close for my liking

Re: Swinton game

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 7:26 am
jaybs
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 03, 2002 5:47 pm
Posts: 4334
Location: North West
Agree that we looked as if we were still on the coach for the first 15 minutes, but credit to Swinton, I feel sure AH will see things from the first real competitive game to work on this coming week. At least we did not fold and came back late in the second half.

No change from GS with his comments, yes seeing us reach a top placing, but does not want to see us promoted to Super League I don't see Gary ever moving on from being a dinosaur with regards expansion of the sport, but hopefully ones like him will become a minority, it has to happen if the game is going to survive and remain a top professional sport.

Re: Swinton game

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:07 am
Bostwick
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 880
Swinton played a good game, worked hard and defended really well.
We started slowly, the pitch was heavy and a couple of our attacks broken down because our players slipped. As the game progressed we improved, although the score did not reflect this. We made several great breaks yet failed to score on each occasion. we were held up over the line probably four times and our wingers had three tries disallowed for going into touch.
Swinton will quite likely feel hard done by, carry on like that and they should finish quite high up the league.
We need to put this game behind us , we have two points in the bag. Now on to next week.

Re: Swinton game

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:35 am
itsmeagain
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 122
The team have often travelled and played on the same day. It is due to finances and unlike northern teams who come down here it is not one trip per season. I have said for a long time that for expansion to happen the RFL need to help finance the travel to the outside the M62 corridor games for all teams. I believe at one time the team let the train take the strain, maybe it would be better to prebook a couple of 1st class carriages for every game (this way they would get privacy and able to genuflect in peace)and the club should organise a discount for the amount of travel they would do in a season. This way the team would be able to get up and walk around and not have to sit in cramped conditions for hours before a game.
