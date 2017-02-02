Kirmudgeonly wrote:

If you are looking to watch uk tv anywhere in world all you need is decent wifi, a sky subscription so you can get Sky go. Then the only thing is a VPN server - a good one is about 5-6 quid a month.



I use an iPad pro with the sky go app and kick ass proxy as a vpn - its 6 quid a month. Principle is that a vpn is based in your country of choice - normally uk and your wifi connection routes via this its designed for security and to protect your ip address.



It sounds complicated but if you have a tablet it takes about 3 minutes to set up and then you have a switch in the iPad settings to switch it on (if its of interest then pm me and i ll send you some link)